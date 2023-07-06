(Video) Free Iran World Summit 2023-Democratic Republic in Iran, Imperative to Regional Peace and Stability

On July 2nd, subsequent to the Free Iran Summit 2023 on Saturday, the(NCRI) convened its second meeting in Auvers-sur-Oise. participants, including former leaders from Asian, African, and European nations, gathered to deliberate upon several critical subjects. Mrs.Rajavi, "Religious despotism finds itself in a litany and dead ends. From a crumbling economy to internal disputes within the government, a steady stream of departures from the IRGC and the nuclear case, the regime is confronted with manifold challenges." Ahmad Kamel, "Today we have a large number of people who have been overwhelmed by the tyranny of the mullahs’ regime. The mullahs’ regime is a great danger to the lives of Iranians, and it is a danger to the lives of the people of the region and the world." Alyona Shkrum, "Member of the Parliament of Ukraine. More than 1,000 drones were used in Ukraine so far. The Iranian regime kills its own people, it kills people in the Middle East, and even in Ukraine." Fada Hourani-Political activist from Syria, "All the suffering by Syrians at the hands of the Assad regime backed by Iran. Millions of Syrians are under the aggression of the Syrian regime. They are calling for dignity. This revolution is not a civil war."

PARIS, FRANCE, July 6, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- On July 2nd, subsequent to the Free Iran Global Summit 2023 on Saturday, the National Council of Resistance of Iran convened its second consecutive meeting at its Headquarters in Auvers-sur-Oise. Esteemed participants, including former leaders and legislators from Asian, African, and European nations, gathered to deliberate upon several critical subjects.These included the recent uprisings in Iran, the regime’s various machinations aimed at impeding the progress of the imminent revolution, the identification of a viable alternative to replace the current terrorist regime, and the formulation of appropriate policies to address the intricate multilateral challenges the regime is posing to the world today.Distinguished delegations and prominent statesmen from a range of countries, such as Tunisia, Algeria, Jordan, Mauritania, Yemen, Syria, Lebanon, Bahrain, Azerbaijan, India, Egypt, Morocco, Ukraine, the Netherlands, Ireland, Malta, and Italy, among others, actively participated in the Free Iran World Summit 2023-Democratic Republic in Iran, Imperative to Regional Peace and Stability. Their contributions entailed delivering speeches on the aforementioned topics of significance.Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran - NCRI As we convene on the second day of the Free Iran summit, we stand strong amidst a tempest of subterfuge and schemes set forth by Khamenei’s regime. This meeting is a testament to a deep-seated truth of our era. Despite the mullahs’ desperate efforts, they are now unable to further their policies or maintain their grip on power. Undoubtedly, the mullahs’ overthrow is within our reach, and the final victory will indeed belong to the Iranian people and the Resistance.Yesterday, the remarkable participation and immense efforts of supporters of the Iranian Resistance, PMOI members, members of (NCRI), representatives from various parliaments worldwide, and prominent political figures, came together to convene the Free Iran World Summit and a rally simultaneously taking place in Paris, leaving a profound impression on the global stage.This campaign successfully overcame numerous obstacles and formidable barriers. It triumphed over the conspiracies and acts of sabotage carried out by the clerical regime, its accommodators, and collaborators, emerging victorious. It was a magnificent show highlighting the integrity, credibility, legitimacy, and power of the Iranian Resistance, which stands taller, more prepared, and more determined than ever.Yesterday, I witnessed extraordinary scenes from the heart of Paris to various gatherings of freedom-loving Iranians and supporters of the Iranian Resistance. At the same time, I received numerous messages from inside Iran that expressed the intense emotions evoked among our compatriots.Velayat-e Faqih, embodying absolute malevolence for people in the region and acting as a fearsome instigator of terrorism and warmongering against the world, is destined to be overthrown, like an arrow set on the trajectory of history. No force can halt this inevitable downfall.Today, religious despotism finds itself mired in a litany of setbacks and dead ends. From a crumbling economy to internal disputes within the government, a steady stream of departures from the IRGC and Basij, and the nuclear case, the regime is confronted with manifold challenges. Above all, however, its enduring nightmare is the unyielding surge of revolution, which entraps it in a cycle of popular uprisings.This revolution takes shape through the promotion of a democratic alternative. It manifests in the organized mobilization of defiant and rebellious youth, in the strikes of the Resistance Units on IRGC command centers, and in the ongoing uprising of the people.Suppression remains the sole instrument and defense strategy of the Velayat-e Faqih regime. However, even this has hit a wall.In the aftermath of the massive unrest of December 2017-January 2018, the regime massacred at least 1,500 youths during the November 2019 uprising. Yet, these brutalities only fanned the flames of resistance and highlighted the legitimacy of the revolutionary solution.For two years, the clerical regime exploited a human shield of 550,000 compatriots who tragically perished during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite this, the uprisings reignited in the summer of 2022. The regime responded by murdering at least 750, arresting over 30,000 people, and stepping up executions, which only served to heighten public indignation.Ahmad Kamel, a Renowned JournalistEvery moment that this regime remains at the helm of power in Iran means more blood in Iran and in several countries. Thank you to Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, who said in eloquent Arabic what the poet of the Arabs said, if one day the people wanted life, then fate must respond, the night must clear, and the shackles must be broken.Therefore, today we have a large number of people who have been overwhelmed by the tyranny of the mullahs’ regime. The mullahs’ regime is a great danger to the lives of Iranians, and it is a danger to the lives of the people of the region and the world.Tens of years have proven that coexistence with this regime is not possible. There is no life for the people of Iran and Iran’s neighbors except with the fall of this regime.Alyona Shkrum, Member of the Parliament of UkraineLast night, eight Iranian drones attacked Kyiv. They injured one man. This was a calm night because there were only eight drones. We didn’t know much about Iran and didn’t understand why the regime is giving those drones to Russia to kill us. In May, Iran sent 300 drones to Russia, this is the same month it carried out 140 executions.More than 1,000 drones were used in Ukraine so far. The regime kills its own people, it kills people in the Middle East, and even in Ukraine. Five months ago, my parents were staying in their small house near the capital of Ukraine, in a rural area and they have seen a black Iranian drone on top of their heads and there was nothing I could do. There was nothing they could do. They could only hide.Dr. Asma Ravaheneh, Head of the National Coalition Faction in the parliament of JordanMadam Rajavi has touched the hearts of every person who believes in this cause. The world is aware of what freedom means to people. It opens the door to peace. It makes the world a better place. My dear sister, you have become an icon for freedom and for women who want to achieve democracy. You gave everything to what you believed in.You have overcome so many obstacles and this is what has made you an icon of determination. And today, you are known as a woman who is loyal to her people and makes sacrifices for them. This is what makes you a leader.Today, we are in a world that is filled with troubles. Women are the first victims. We ask all women in the world to stand with us in this cause. Allow me to give my respect to you and our sisters in Ashraf 3. We salute the women in Palestine, Syria, and Iraq, all of whom have been affected by the destructive actions of the regime.Jordan has faced the violence of the regime, which is sending drugs to our country. Our security forces are trying to stop this, but this is hurting us, just as it is happening in Lebanon. The regime is causing the collapse of the countries of the region.Sihem Badi, Former Minister for Women’s Affairs from TunisiaWe are here to defend our right to life, we are among the fighters for freedom. We are fighting against any dictatorship that is trying to occupy our countries. We are here to defend our freedom of expression. I’m here with you so that Iran can regain its freedom and choose your destiny and the destiny of your country.I stand with those who want to have their voices heard without fear of being imprisoned or persecuted. I add my voice to that of another woman who has stood against the regime and has become a rock against all rumors that try to portray Iran as a dark place. This is a woman that is capable and shines. Madam Rajavi is the best example of this.This country has a deep civilization and a history of art and culture. As a woman who has participated in political life, I say hope is born from pain and suffering.I spent 18 years in exile and today I have become a minister in my country. We have the right to dream to see you again in Iran and help you in building it to realize the dreams of the martyrs.You are not only realizing the dream of the martyrs, but you also have a duty because you’re in a free country, you have the ability to express and resist. You must continue your efforts to build a new Iran.Fada Hourani-Political activist from SyriaAll the suffering by Syrians at the hands of the Assad regime is caused by the backward religious system of Iran. Millions of Syrians are under the aggression of the Syrian regime. They are calling for dignity. This revolution is not a civil war. The revolution is committed to values.The sectarian wars trying to be linked to the revolution are caused by the regime. The revolution in Iran and Syria will have a common future: the salvation of both people. The common interests of the people are much larger than the hatred caused by the regime.Syria cannot be ruled by an authoritarian regime. Iran also doesn’t have to choose between two dictatorships: a return to the shah or the rule of the mullahs. The regime wastes resources to cause destruction in Syria. It is supporting the Syrian regime with weapons and chemical bombs and militias.I believe that Iran moving toward democracy will also undermine the authoritarian regimes in other countries. The path to democracy in Iran is not only important for Iran but also for the entire region. This is why everyone needs to support the Ten-Point Plan of Madam Rajavi for the future of Iran.Kak Baba Sheikh Hosseini, Secretary General of the Iranian Kurdistan’s Khebat OrganizationFor many years, the authoritarian regimes of Iran have inflicted pain on the people of Iran. During Pahlavi’s era, the wealth of the people was squandered and poverty reached new levels. Minorities were under double pressure.This is why all Iranians came to the streets to overthrow the Shah regime. They hoped that tyranny would end by overthrowing the Shah regime. Unfortunately, the revolution was hijacked by Khomeini and other criminal mullahs. Religious fascism was imposed on the Iranian people.In the past 45 years, the regime has put the people under immense pressure and tyranny. The people of Kurdistan are under even more oppression than they had been during the Shah dictatorship. The struggle of the people of Kurdistan joins that of all the people of Iran to overthrow this regime.In recent months, the streets of Kurdistan have seen continuous protests after the brutal murder of Mahsa Amini by the so-called morality police. These protests quickly spread across Iran and all Iranians from all backgrounds and geographical regions joined their voice to express their desire to overthrow the regime.This revolution exposed the regime’s weaknesses and showed the unity of the Iranian people. The Khebat Organization is a national organization founded by Mamusta Jalal Hosseini. He and other Khebat members fought against the Shah regime and they continue their struggle against the mullahs’ regime. We condemn any links to the Shah regime.The Khebat Organization has played an important role in the struggles of the Iranian people. Hundreds of its members have sacrificed their lives for freedom. We have a principled vision for the future of Iran, and that is why we are allies of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) and NCRI.The plan of the NCRI for the autonomy of Kurdistan and the freedom of Iran is fully supported by our organization.Makfouleh Akat, Advisor to the President and former Minister of Culture from MauritaniaI salute the women of Iran who are leading the revolution for establishing a democratic state. I also salute Mrs. Maryam Rajavi who has made so many sacrifices and is organizing this resistance against the regime.Maryam Rajavi is the top woman leader in the Middle East. I support her determination and resistance.There will be a success as long as there are people fighting for this cause and who are loyal to this cause. Let’s support the freedom of our societies from oppression.Abolsalam Hormeh, head of Assawab Faction in the Parliament of MauritaniaYour rally demonstrates international support for your cause. It shows how deeply and strongly the people of Iran are supported in their struggle to overthrow the mullahs’ regime. Arab countries are under the most pressure from the regime.They are the first targets for the regime’s oppression and the export of its ideology. I believe Arabs should work more toward having a new Iran and working on our shared values, a new Iran that does not want to expand sectarian clashes that began after Khomeini took power.The Iranian resistance has been fighting for four decades to get rid of the mullahs’ regime that exports terrorism. Iran is in a revolution that continues despite the oppression of the regime. The continuity of the revolution against this regime is a turning point. We see the regime attacking every corner of Iran. The only option is to get rid of the regime once and for all.As a member of the Mauritanian parliament, I oppose justifying silence and I support the Iranian Resistance. We have suffered oppression and we should be the first to stand against the regime in Iran.This is worse than the apartheid regime in South Africa.I also condemn European complacency and giving in to the blackmailing of the regime. This is a shame.

