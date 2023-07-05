Taktikal Partners with Veriff to Power Global Identity Verification for Digital Signatures
Veriff bolsters Taktikal’s authentication process for more secure and compliant customer onboarding and workflows
We’re thrilled to partner with Taktikal to help organizations deliver faster identity verification processing, less operational risk and overall more trust in common workflow applications.”NEW YORK , USA, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Veriff, a global identity verification provider, today announced a partnership with Taktikal, a leading e-signature software suite, to provide enhanced identity verification capabilities for their customers on a global scale. With this partnership, Veriff adds an extra layer of safety and security to Taktikal’s automated onboarding and workflow processes through the strengthened authentication of digital signatures, and enables the company to expand its customer base to new geographic regions.
— Janer Gorohhov
Taktikal’s Smartflows solution allows organizations to build, visualize, and automate their customer-facing processes in one platform, such as contracts, onboarding solutions with built-in tools for Know Your Customer (KYC) and regulatory compliance. The technology verifies the identities of its users and links them directly with digital signatures. Veriff strengthens the security of Taktikal’s signatures through its streamlined, AI-powered identity verification technology, and helps ensure compliance by qualifying them as Advanced Signatures (AES) that are uniquely linked to the signer.
“The use of digital signatures in onboarding processes and other business workflows has skyrocketed with digitalization, and as a result we have seen a rise in fraud attempts,” said Janer Gorohhov, Veriff co-founder and CPO. “It’s never been more important for businesses across industries to be steps ahead of these bad actors and confirm the real identities of users signing documents. We’re thrilled to partner with Taktikal and work together to help organizations deliver faster identity verification processing, less operational risk and overall more trust in common workflow applications.”
Veriff's ability to verify more than 11,300 government-issued IDs from more than 230 countries and in 48 different languages not only helps ensure compliance with the local regulations of Taktikal’s customer base, but it also offers an alternative option for users who are unable to present a mobile e-iD.
“Strong identification is the foundation for establishing trust in signatures, contracts and customer onboarding, especially in high-risk industries such as finance and insurance,” said Valur Thor Gunnarson, CEO at Taktikal. “We needed a partner that could provide best-in-class identity verification technology to ensure the strongest identification confidence in regions where mobile e-iDs are not as widespread. Veriff has been a key partner, empowering Taktikal to establish an enhanced level of trust that users participating in contracts and onboarding workflows are who they say they are, while allowing us to expand our user base to markets like the US and UK where mobile e-iDs are less common.”
About Taktikal
Founded in 2017 Taktikal is a no-code platform provider that helps companies visualize, build and automate document driven workflows for onboarding and digital contracts. With built-in secure digital signing, strong verification, dynamic document generation and a simple API, Taktikal offers an orchestration platform that helps regulated SMB’s deal with the same risks and regulatory challenges as larger enterprise businesses have, as well as delivering faster processing, less operational risk and better customer experience. In today’s regulatory landscape, Taktikal serves a growing need for a secure, best-in-class process for automated customer onboarding and contract processing. To learn more, please visit www.taktikal.com
About Veriff
Veriff is the preferred identity verification partner for the world’s biggest and best digital companies, including pioneers in fintech, crypto, gaming and the mobility sectors. We provide advanced technology, deep insights and expertise from our foundation in digital-first Estonia and honed over decades in leading the digital identity revolution. The partner of choice for businesses who need to rapidly and effortlessly verify online users from anywhere in the world, Veriff delivers the widest possible identity document coverage. By supporting government issued IDs from more than 230 countries and territories and with our intelligent decision engine which analyzes thousands of technological and behavioral variables Veriff enables trust from the first hello.
With more than 500 people from 60 different nationalities and offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Spain, and Estonia, as well as robust backing and funding from investors including Accel, Alkeon, IVP, Tiger Capital and Y Combinator, we’re dedicated to helping businesses and individuals build a safer and more secure world. To learn more, visit veriff.com.

