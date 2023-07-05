FCC Issues Telesat Phase II Certification of Accelerated Relocation Order

With C-band spectrum cleared six months prior to the deadline, Telesat expects to receive the relocation payment by October, 2023

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesat (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT), one of the world’s largest and most innovative satellite operators, today announced that the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has validated Telesat’s Phase II certification of accelerated C-band clearing activities in the 3.7 GHz band.



With this order, the FCC confirms that Telesat has completed all requirements for relocating customers from the 3700-3820 MHz band in the contiguous U.S. along with all required Earth station equipment modifications. Telesat fulfilled the Phase II relocation requirements six months in advance of the December 2023 deadline, and is now eligible to receive its second accelerated relocation payment of nearly US$260 million, expected by October 2023. Telesat has already received its Phase I clearing payments totaling US$84.8 million.

“I’m incredibly proud of the dedication and efforts of the Telesat team in flawlessly transitioning our customers’ networks to maintain continuity of their critical services,” stated Dan Goldberg, Telesat’s President and CEO. “Telesat’s clearing of spectrum well in advance of the FCC’s deadline will further enable the quick deployment of 5G services across the United States.”

