Automotive Electric Water Pump Market Size, Share Analysis, Trends And Outlook For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Electric Water Pump Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the automotive electric water pump market size is predicted to reach $5.78 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.4%.
The growth in the automotive electric water pump market is due to rising demand for electric vehicles. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the automotive electric water pump market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Schaeffler AG, Hitachi Astemo Americas Inc., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Rheinmetall Automotive AG, Valeo.
Automotive Electric Water Pump Market Segments
• By Voltage Type: 12V, 24V
• By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Duty Trucks, Buses And Coaches
• By Propulsion: Internal Combustion Engines (ICEs), Electric, Battery Electric, Hybrid Or Plug-in Hybrid Electric, Fuel-Cell Electric
• By Application: Engine, Turbocharger, Battery, Other Applications
• By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket
• By Geography: The global automotive electric water pump market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9520&type=smp
An automotive electric water pump refers to a pump that moves coolant from the cooling system to the engine's internals using a motor. It aids in the movement of coolant from the radiator to all of the relevant sections of the powertrain. It uses controller to determine how much coolant circulates through the engine at different temperature ranges and maintain a desired temperature.
Read More On The Automotive Electric Water Pump Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-electric-water-pump-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Automotive Electric Water Pump Market Trends
4. Automotive Electric Water Pump Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Automotive Electric Water Pump Market Value And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Automotive Lightweight Materials Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-lightweight-material-global-market-report
Automotive Repair And Maintenance Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-repair-and-maintenance-global-market-report
Automotive Adhesives Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-adhesives-global-market-report
Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn