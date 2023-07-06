TrustFinance and CyberClaims Join Forces to Empower Financial Companies and Drive Industry Excellence
TrustFinance & CyberClaims collaborate to protect users, combat crypto scams, and enhance financial security, fostering trust and transparency in the industry.
At TrustFinance, transparency is our guiding principle, shaping the future of the financial industry.”SINGAPORE, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TrustFinance, the leading platform for financial services transparency, is excited to announce our strategic partnership with CyberClaims, a renowned expert in crypto scam detection and asset recovery. This collaboration is set to revolutionize the financial industry by offering a suite of benefits to financial companies and enhancing customer protection.
— Peter Bu, CEO of TrustFinance
Key Highlights of the Partnership:
Protection Center: TrustFinance's innovative Protection Center, in partnership with CyberClaims, provides a secure environment for verified customers to report financial issues, including scams, and trace and freeze assets. This feature not only benefits customers but also provides financial companies with an additional avenue to gain insights into customer issues that may otherwise go unnoticed. It presents a valuable opportunity for businesses to enhance their operations and better serve their customers.
TrustConnect: TrustFinance's TrustConnect, an exceptional online reputation management service, enables financial companies to claim their business profiles on TrustFinance. Through TrustConnect, companies can proactively manage their online reputation, increase their TrustScore on the TrustFinance website, and access valuable feedback data from their customers. This service serves as a powerful marketing tool to attract new potential customers, nurture loyalty among existing customers, and significantly reduce research costs by leveraging customer feedback to drive product and service improvements.
By partnering with TrustFinance and CyberClaims, financial companies gain access to a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to empower their operations, enhance customer trust, and achieve industry excellence.
Additional Information:
Financial companies are encouraged to explore TrustFinance's comprehensive range of services, including the Protection Center and TrustConnect. These features serve as vital tools to streamline operations, improve customer satisfaction, and drive growth. Companies can visit TrustFinance's website to learn more about the partnership and the benefits it brings.
About TrustFinance:
TrustFinance is a leading platform committed to promoting transparency and trust in the financial services industry. Through its innovative features, such as the Protection Center and TrustConnect, TrustFinance empowers financial companies to deliver exceptional customer experiences and drive business success.
About CyberClaims:
CyberClaims is a recognized expert in detecting crypto scams and recovering lost assets. With their cutting-edge solutions, they assist individuals in tracing and freezing assets to mitigate the impact of scams. Their partnership with TrustFinance amplifies the security measures and resources available to financial companies and individuals alike.
Together, TrustFinance and CyberClaims are committed to transforming the financial industry, fostering trust, and driving excellence in customer protection and service delivery.
