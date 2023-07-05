The Global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market share to reach USD 33.46 Billion in 2032, States Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rising incidence of diabetes is a major factor driving hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market size was USD 18.62 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of acute chronic kidney disease, rising incidence of diabetes, and technological advancements in healthcare are some of the major factors driving the market revenue growth. In addition, growing initiatives by federal government agencies are contributing significantly to revenue growth of the market.

The rising prevalence of ESRD is a major driver for the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market. According to the National Kidney Foundation, over 700,000 people in the United States have ESRD, and the number is expected to increase due to factors such as aging population and the rising incidence of chronic diseases like diabetes and hypertension. Hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis provide life-sustaining treatment options for these patients, improving their quality of life and increasing their survival rates.

Rising incidence of diabetes is contributing significantly to the market growth. According to World Health Organization, diabetes affected 537 million elderly people in 2021. This figure is projected to increase to 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045. Almost one in every two adults (44%) has diabetes but is undiagnosed (240 million). The vast majority of people have type 2 diabetes. Furthermore, technological advancements in healthcare is driving the market revenue growth. Nowadays different dialysis procedures are developing for the development of this market, such as renal dialysis is a method of therapy for kidney or renal failure that effectively uses machinery to filter and purify the blood while keeping the blood flow normal. In addition, it regulates electrolytes and removes unwanted contaminants, waste products, and extra fluid from the blood. Dialysis is a procedure used to remove surplus fluid and toxic chemicals from the circulation when kidney function is impaired.

The presence of different companies and their investment in the product associated with dialysis are also driving the market revenue growth. For instance, on 21 June 2022, Zeus, a global leader in advanced polymer solutions, announced a multimillion-dollar investment to enlarge its catheter manufacturing capacity globally in the California locationTo provide some statistics, according to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the United States, the prevalence of ESRD increased from 1,643 cases per million population in 2010 to 2,227 cases per million population in 2018. The report also highlights the higher mortality rates among ESRD patients compared to the general population.

In terms of recent product launches, here are a few examples:

In March 2023, Fresenius Medical Care launched the 6008 CAREsystem, an advanced hemodialysis machine that offers improved safety features and enhanced treatment options for patients.

In January 2023, Baxter International introduced the Amia APD system, a new generation of peritoneal dialysis technology that provides personalized therapy and remote monitoring capabilities for patients undergoing home-based dialysis.

The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with a thorough SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer competitive edge to the readers.

Report Objective:

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches. Key players are strategizing various plans such as M&A acquisition, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreement and collaborations. Baxter, Medtronic, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., Rockwell Medical, Inc., Cantel Medical Group of Companies, Boston Scientific Corporation, NIPRO, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co., B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Company

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis market.

Highlights From the Report

The hemodialysis segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share during the forecast period. A hemodialysis is used to remove excess and waste chemicals and fluids from the body during hemodialysis. As the blood passes through the filter, it comes into contact with dialysate, which, despite the presence of contaminants, resembles physiological fluid. Hemodialysis is done three times a week at dialysis centers, freeing up the rest of the week for other activities. The facility's skilled staff continuously supervises and tracks patients health and treatments.

The peritoneal dialysis segment registered a significantly fast revenue growth rate in 2022. One type of dialysis therapy for renal failure is Peritoneal Dialysis (PD). It cleans your blood by using a fluid that you put in your stomach and then takes out. Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD) and Continuous Cycler-assisted Peritoneal Dialysis (CCPD) are the two most popular kinds of PD. It takes out surplus salt, water, and debris so that they do not accumulate in the body.

Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hemodialysis

Peritoneal dialysis

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Devices

Machine

Dialyzer

Others

Consumables

Concentrates

Catheters

Others

Services

Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Daily

Conventional

Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

Thank you for reading our report.

