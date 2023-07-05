Sodium Sulfate Market Size Worth USD 1.76 Billion 2030| CAGR of 4.8%

Reports And Data

The global sodium sulfate market size was USD 1.17 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sodium Sulfate Market Overview

The 2021 global market size of sodium sulfate was valued at USD 1.17 Billion, and it is projected to exhibit a revenue CAGR of 4.8% throughout the forecast period. The market's revenue growth during this period is anticipated to be driven by several factors. Firstly, there is a growing demand for sodium sulfate in the manufacturing of glass for both residential and commercial infrastructures. Additionally, the increased adoption of sodium sulfate in detergents and soaps, as well as its usage in the production of wood pulp, are contributing to market expansion. The market is also benefiting from the rising utilization of sodium sulfate in thermal energy storage systems and its increasing application in laboratory and research organizations. Furthermore, sodium sulfate finds extensive industrial application in various sectors such as curing acceleration, formulation, leather tanning processes, non-pesticidal agricultural chemicals, oil and gas exploration, oxidizing and reducing agents, bleaching agents, propellants and blowing agents, solids separation agents, functional fluids, and more. These diverse industrial uses are expected to drive substantial revenue growth for the market.

Sodium Sulfate Market Segments

The estimation for market size and growth is based on the data from the years 2019 to 2020, with 2021 serving as the base year. The forecast period for the market is from 2022 to 2030. The quantitative units used for measurement are in USD billion.

The report on the sodium sulfate market provides comprehensive coverage, including revenue forecasts, company rankings, competitive landscape analysis, growth factors, and industry trends. The market is segmented based on product outlook, application outlook, source outlook, and regional outlook, allowing for a detailed analysis of various aspects of the market.

Overall, the sodium sulfate market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period, driven by factors such as increasing demand for sodium sulfate in various applications, advancements in technology, and emerging trends in the industry.

Sodium Sulfate Market: Strategic Developments

In the sodium sulfate market, several strategic developments have taken place to drive growth and meet evolving market demands. These developments include:

1. Expansion and Capacity Enhancement: Many key players in the sodium sulfate market have focused on expanding their production capacities to meet the growing demand for sodium sulfate across various industries. They have invested in upgrading existing facilities or constructing new manufacturing units to increase their production capabilities.

2. Product Portfolio Diversification: Companies have been actively diversifying their product portfolios by offering a wide range of sodium sulfate products with varying specifications and grades. This strategy allows them to cater to different customer needs and applications, thereby enhancing their market presence.

3. Collaborations and Partnerships: Collaboration and strategic partnerships have played a crucial role in the sodium sulfate market. Companies have joined forces with raw material suppliers, distributors, and end-users to strengthen their supply chain networks, expand their market reach, and improve their product offerings.

4. Technological Advancements: Continuous research and development efforts have led to technological advancements in sodium sulfate production processes. These advancements have resulted in improved efficiency, reduced production costs, and enhanced product quality, further boosting the market growth.

These strategic developments in the sodium sulfate market have played a pivotal role in driving market growth, improving product offerings, and expanding market presence for key players. They have also contributed to meeting the evolving needs of various industries that rely on sodium sulfate, such as glass manufacturing, detergents, soaps, wood pulp production, and more.

Sodium Sulfate Market: Competitive landscape

Competitive landscape of global sodium sulfate market is moderately consolidated with a number of key players operating on global and regional levels. Key players are engaged in product development and strategic alliances to expand their respective product portfolios and gain a robust footprint in global market.

Some key companies in the market include Merck KGaA, Lenzing AG., Shikoku Chemicals Corporation, Elementis Plc, Godavari Biorefineries, Ltd., The Aditya Birla Group, Borden & Remington Corporation, Intersac Inc., Nippon Chemical Industrial, Co., Atul Limited, TCI Chemicals, Pvt. Ltd., and Nafine Group International Co., Ltd.

