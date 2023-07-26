Polyurethane Processing Machine Market Size, Share, Worth, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Polyurethane Processing Machine Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the polyurethane processing machine market size is predicted to reach $4.52 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.3%.
The growth in the polyurethane processing machine market is due to increasing construction of residential and commercial buildings. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include Linde plc, Frimo Inc, Rim Polymer Industries Pte. Ltd., KraussMaffei, Hennecke GmbH.
Polyurethane Processing Machine Market Segments
• By Type: High Pressure, Low Pressure
• By Product: Dosing Systems, Mixing Heads, Metering Equipment, Foaming Equipment, Other Products
• By End-Use: Construction, Automotive, Medical, Consumer Products, Other End Uses
• By Geography: The global polyurethane processing machine market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Polyurethane processing machines refer to equipment that accurately applies coatings, elastomers, and spray insulation for use in a variety of industries. It is used to cushion rebound elastic components, integral skin, and hard raw materials like rotationally molded items, bus and chair upholstery, panels, shoe heels, transmission compressors, and hollow constructions.
