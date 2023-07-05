Bristle Brush Market Set to Reach USD 41.4 Billion by 2030, With a Sustainable CAGR Of 5.4%

Bristle Brush industry report

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Bristle Brush Market by Nature, Application, and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global bristle brush market size was valued at $24.4 billion in 2020, and is projected reach $41.4 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Bristle brushes are used by many commercial establishments to clean their premises or products. Hospitals make use of brushes to thoroughly clean their surfaces to avoid any kind of cross-contamination and to sanitize their surfaces. Brushes with long handles are used for cleaning surfaces in hotels, restaurants, and even in homes. Many houses in the western countries have carpet floors, the cleaning of which requires a carpet brush to remove all the dirt and particulate matter stuck in the carpet. There are floor and surface brushes available, that help in cleaning the floor and surfaces like counters, tabletops, and also sometimes walls. Lavatory brushes are most commonly found in all households to keep the lavatories clean and hygienic. Thus, the sale of bristle brushes for home cleaning is fostering global bristle brush market growth.

There has been a shift in consumer buying behavior in the past few years. This shift has led to an increase in online purchases of products made by customers. Companies that manufacture bristle brushes have started selling their products online. They are making their products available on their own company websites as well as on other ecommerce platforms such as Amazon, Walmart, and Flipkart. The sale of bristle brushes via online channels has seen an upsurge in the recent years due to the ease of buying, wide selection of products, doorstep delivery, and ease of payment of online channels. The increase in sales via online channels will continue to grow in the near future, and provide lucrative opportunities for the engaged stakeholders in the bristle brush market.

The global bristle brush market is studied on the basis of nature, application, sales channel, and region. Based on nature, the global market is bifurcated into synthetic and natural bristles. By application the market is segmented into personal care, home care, pet care, and others. Based on sales channel the global market is studied across supermarket/hypermarket, convenience/brand stores, specialty stores, and online channels. The global bristle brush market is also studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Findings Of The Study

By nature, synthetic bristle brushes leads in terms of bristle brush market share and is projected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

According to application, the home care segment of the market dominates the global market and is projected to grow with highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By sales channel, supermarket/hypermarket leads in terms of market share, however, the online segment is poised to grow with the highest growth during the bristle brush market forecast period.

Novel innovation in bristle brushes to provide new growth avenues for market expansion in upcoming years.

Some of the major players profiled for in the bristle brush market analysis include Ancol Pet Product Limited, Colgate Palmolive Company, Ghd, Koninklijke Philips N.V., L'Oréal S.A., Panasonic Corporation, PetEdge, Revlon, Inc., The Procter & Gamble Company, and VEGA. Other prominent players operating in the bristle brush industry include Global Bristles Manufacturing, Cocker-Weber Brush Company, Hongda Animal By-Products, Baoding Yongtaishing Bristle & Brush, Gordon Brush, Zhili Bristle, Liberty Industries, and Atlantic Equipment.

