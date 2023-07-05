Global Rare Gases Market Projected to Reach US$ 4,685.64 Million by 2029 - QY Research Inc
Rare Gases Market is anticipated to reach US$ 4,685.64 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 6.56% during the forecast period 2023-2029.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Rare Gases market was valued at US$ 3,002.71 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach US$ 4,685.64 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 6.56% during the forecast period 2023-2029.
Rare gases are also known as inert gases. They are chemically inert, monatomic and have extremely low solubility in solids and liquids. The eight rare gases that occur naturally are helium, neon, argon, krypton, xenon, radon, oganesson, and ununoctium. Helium, neon, and argon are commercially extracted from natural gas wells, while krypton and xenon are extracted from liquid air. Radon is a radioactive gas and is a by-product of uranium decay. Oganesson and ununoctium are man-made.
The major global manufacturers of Rare Gases include Qatargas, Linde, Air Products, Air Liquide, ExxonMobil, Ingas, Cryoin Engineering, Huate Gas, and Messer Group, etc. In 2022, the world's top three vendors, Linde, Air Products, and Air Liquide, accounted for more than 70.0% of the global Rare Gases market.
The global Rare Gases market is driven by the growing demand from the healthcare sector. Rare gases are used in a variety of medical applications, such as MRI scanners, X-ray tubes, and medical lasers. The healthcare sector is expected to continue to be the largest end-use market for rare gases during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific is the largest market for rare gases, followed by North America and Europe. The Asia Pacific is also the fastest-growing market for rare gases, due to the growing demand from the healthcare and industrial sectors in the region.
Some of the key players in the global Rare Gases market are Qatargas, Linde, Air Products, Air Liquide, ExxonMobil, Ingas, Cryoin Engineering, Huate Gas, and Messer Group.
This research report on the global Rare Gases market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.
By Company
• Qatargas
• Linde
• Air Products
• Air Liquide
• ExxonMobil
• Ingas
• Cryoin Engineering
• Huate Gas
• Messer Group
• Yingde Gases Group
• BASF
• Nippon Shokubai
• Chromium
• Air Water
• PGnig
• Coregas (Wesfarmers)
Segment by Type
• Helium
• Neon
• Argon
• Krypton
• Xenon
Segment by Application
• Large Industries
• Electronics
• Healthcare
• Aerospace
• Others
Production by Region
• USA
• Europe
• China
• Japan
• Qatar
Consumption by Region
North America
• U.S.
• Canada
Asia-Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
o India
o Australia
Europe
• Germany
• France
• U.K.
• Italy
• Russia
• Rest of Europe
Latin America
• Mexico
• Brazil
• Rest of Latin America
