Updated Microgrid Market Size for 2020 to 2030

Microgrid Market by Connectivity

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, the global microgridindustry was estimated at $15.88billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $59.74 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.9% from 2021 to 2030. Rise in demand in remote areas and backup for military bases and stringent government initiatives to reduce carbon footprints drive the growth of the global microgrid market.

On the contrary, high installation and maintenance charges impede the market growth to some extent. However, rapid industrialization, increase in demand for power, and rise in demand for microgrids in the commercial and industrial sector areanticipated to pave the way for multiple opportunities in the industry.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

• This study comprises analytical depiction of the microgrid market size, and opportunity along with current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

• The overall microgrid market analysis is determined to understand profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, size and microgrid market opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

• The microgrid market outlook forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates potency of buyers and the microgrid market forecast of key vendors.

• The report includes the industry trends and the microgrid market share of key vendors.

The AC Microgrids Segment held the Highest Share in 2020

Based on type, the AC microgrids segment contributed more than three-fifths of the global microgrid market share in 2020, and is expected to rule the market by 2030, owing to lower transmission losses in AC lines. Moreover, this segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 15.6% throughout the forecast period.

The Grid Connected Segment to Dominate by 2030

Based on connectivity, the grid connected segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the global microgrid market share in 2020, and is anticipated to dominate the market by 2030, due to availability of storing energy from renewable resources.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global microgrid market. This is attributed to the growing technological advancements in microgrids in this region. Moreover, this region is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 16.4% throughout the forecast period.

Key players

• Pareto Energy

• ABB

• Eaton Corporation

• Siemens

• S&C Electric

• Honeywell

• Spirae Inc.,

• Exelon Corporation

• Schneider Electric

• General Electric

Microgrid Market Report Highlights

By Connectivity

• Grid connected

• Off-grid connected

By Type

• AC microgrids

• DC microgrids

• Hybrid Microgrids

By end user

• Commercial and Industrial

• Government

• Healthcare

• Remote

• .Utility

• Others

By Region

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

