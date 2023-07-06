Nourwish Unveils New Product Line, Scalp Retreat

Scalp Retreat products are designed to help users develop a healthy scalp and beautiful hair.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nourwish, a leading name in hair care, is proud to announce the launch of its highly anticipated product line, Scalp Retreat. Inspired by the journeys of Nourwish's co-founders, Tata Miyamoto and Vriko Kwok, Scalp Retreat is designed to empower users in developing a healthy scalp, crucial for achieving truly beautiful hair.

The Scalp Retreat collection introduces two groundbreaking products: the regenerating shampoo and the nourishing hair serum. Both formulations are meticulously crafted to purify the scalp, break down sebum, and restore essential hydration.

At the core of these products lie fruit-extracted lactic acid and herbal extracts, delivering a dual-action approach. Firstly, they gently exfoliate the scalp, eliminating build-up and dead skin cells to create a rejuvenated foundation. Secondly, they effectively eliminate the residues that can weigh down hair and dull its natural shine. By incorporating fruit-extracted lactic acid into the formulas, Nourwish ensures a thorough cleansing experience that leaves the scalp refreshed and the hair free from impurities.

"When I embarked on my journey to rejuvenate my hair, I longed for products that would prioritize scalp health,” said Tata Miyamoto, Co-founder of Nourwish. “With Scalp Retreat, we have created exactly what I was searching for, and I believe it will revolutionize hair care for men and women everywhere."

Co-founder Vriko Kwok added, "Our dream was to develop a solution that addresses the root cause of hair problems - the scalp. Scalp Retreat offers a sanctuary for the scalp, allowing it to thrive and provide the ideal environment for beautiful, healthy hair to flourish."

To learn more about Nourwish and its Scalp Retreat product line, visit https://nourwish.com.