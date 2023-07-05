AgriEID Innovates Livestock Management with release of Next-Generation Cattle Scales and integrated Software platform

About

About AgriEID : Over 5,000 livestock producers use AgriEID market leading integrated EID hardware and software technology with customers located around the world in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, United Kingdom and the European Union. AgriEID makes it easy and inexpensive for livestock farmers to collect and understand their animals’ important data metrics and make smart educated decisions so their farms can grow and flourish. AgriEID is the fastest growing cloud and mobile software company in this sector with an exponential growth since launch. AgriEID enables farmers and ranchers to : confidently build their dreams, grow to provide more jobs and support their community, share their values without fear, stop struggling and start growing, compete with the massive industrial farming corporations. AgriEID is rapidly organising farmers unstructured data worldwide.

AgriEID