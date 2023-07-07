Submit Release
Gentle Procedures Melbourne Clinic Now Serving VIC in Berwick

Gentle Procedures Melbourne brings renowned Pollock Technique™ Circumcision to the newly renovated Eden Rise Clinic.

Our clients are well served in a calm and pleasant setting with rapid access, where we can respond with a personalized approach to each patient.”
— Dr. Hossain Islam
BERWICK, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gentle Procedures Melbourne, led by Dr. Hossain Islam and Dr. Mahmud Ali, is proud to announce the new location of its dedicated circumcision clinic in Berwick . The Eden Rise clinic location provides greater access to renowned Pollock Technique™ circumcision for babies, boys, and adult men of all ages in Victoria and beyond.

The Pollock circumcision method is a safe, quick, and virtually pain-free technique that uses a Mogen clamp and long-acting local anaesthetics. The clinic’s focus on circumcision in a dedicated clinic setting permits a good circumcision experience in an atmosphere that is warm, inviting, and stress-free for Melbourne families.

There is no medical referral or hospital visit necessary. Procedures are performed under local anaesthetic with a short visit to the clinic for the procedure and a later follow-up appointment.

Both doctors’ expertise in circumcision methods is grounded in their research on various techniques used globally, including Dr. Pollock's method. Dr. Pollock's approach is recognized worldwide for its safety, quickness, and virtually pain-free results, and Doctors Hossain and Ali are certified providers of this technique.

The newly renovated Eden Rise clinic location offers patients a comfortable environment and exceptional healthcare experience.

In addition to circumcision, Gentle Procedures Melbourne also offers penile frenulectomy and frenuloplasty, focused procedures that can alleviate the pain associated with a tight penile frenulum, a band of tissue connecting the glans to the shaft of the penis on its underside.

Dr. Hossain and Dr. Ali, as well as the Gentle Procedures team, are committed to upholding the highest international standards of male surgical care while treating patients and their families with compassion, dignity, and respect.

Appointments are available quickly. Contact the clinic directly to book or for more information.

Dr. Hossain Islam & Dr. Mahmud Ali
Gentle Procedures Melbourne
+61 3 8794 7273
