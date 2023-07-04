Hyperscale Data Center

Due to the growing need for computing and storage to support high-end applications, data centers have recently evolved to be incredibly powerful.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Hyperscale Data Center Market Size Reach to USD 585.0 Billion by 2030 | Top Players Such as - Cavium, Nlyte and SanDisk." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global hyperscale data center market was valued at USD 59.0 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 585.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Increase in demand for data centers to improve productivity and customer experiences drive the growth of the global hyperscale data center market. In addition, need to improve the network operational efficiency positively affects the growth of the hyperscale data center market. On the contrary, high implementation costs of hyperscale data center solutions impede the market growth. However, increase in cloud dependence and industry 4.0 trends, are likely to provide lucrative prospects for hyperscale data center market expansion in the coming years.

The hyperscale data center industry is segmented on the basis of component, user type, enterprise size, end user, and region. By component, the market is segmented into solution and service. On the basis of user type, the market is fragmented into cloud providers, colocation providers, and enterprises. By enterprise size, the market is bifurcated into, large enterprise and SMEs. By end user, the market is classified into BFSI, IT and telecom, government, energy and utilities, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on component, the solution segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for around two-thirds of the total share, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the service segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 27.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on user type, the cloud providers segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global hyperscale data center industry, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the enterprises segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 30.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total share. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 30.7% during the forecast period.

The global hyperscale data center industry is dominated by key players, such as Avago Technologies, Cavium, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Ericsson, Hewlett-Packard, Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Mellanox Technologies, Inc., Nlyte Software, and SanDisk Corporation.

Covid-19 Scenario:

● During the pandemic, the entertainment and media industry assisted the hyperscale data center market growth.

● The industry witnessed rise in viewing of online and digital content as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak, which was facilitated by the widespread usage of the internet and consumer electronic devices.

