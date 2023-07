Fueling Efficiency and Performance : Unleashing the Power of Two-Wheeler Fuel Injection Systems

Two-wheeler Fuel Injection Systems Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATESย , July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The fuel injection system market has gained popularity ever since its inception. Fuel injection system consist of complex set of electronic components and sensors which are engineered to deliver accurate air-fuel mixture for combustion. The fuel pump located inside fuel tank of bike controls the flow of fuel with the help of Electronic Control Unit (ECU) to combustion chamber. Based on a variety of parameters such as engine speed, throttle position, engine temperature and load etc., the ECU directs the injectors to deliver the right amount of fuel to facilitate the most efficient combustion. Fuel injectors are better than carburetors in terms of easier cold starting, better fuel efficiency, and more consistent throttle response.

๐‚๐Ž๐•๐ˆ๐ƒ-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— ๐ฌ๐œ๐ž๐ง๐š๐ซ๐ข๐จ ๐š๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ:

โœ The crisis in the car industry began in February, when the Covid-19 outbreak in China forced factories to close, and sales in the country.

โœ The financial market has disrupted totally due to coronavirus pandemic.

โœ Further, transportation restrictions and stringent government policies are causing a downturn in the growth scale of the automotive tire mounted sensor market.

โœ However, as shared mobility concept will face a challenge, the sales of bikes is forecasted to increase as it is a cheaper alternative to car. This, in turn, would increase the market for two-wheeler fuel injection system market.

๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐ข๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ: ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐œ๐ž๐ง๐š๐ซ๐ข๐จ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ, ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ, ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ

Previously, fuel injector was installed only in premium bikes but now it is introduced in mid-segment bikes too, subsequently increasing the market demand. Moreover, government norms are favoring the adoption of fuel-injection system in bikes. Additionally, the factors that drive the market is Cleaner and efficient combustion along with sharp throttle response. Besides, fuel injectors are maintenance free and are less prone to damage. However, adoption of fuel injection system in bikes increases the overall cost of bikes. Also, increasing sales of e-bikes could hamper the market growth. Furthermore, consumer preference towards fuel-efficient bikes could proliferate the two-wheeler fuel injection system market.

๐‘๐ข๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š๐๐จ๐ฉ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐„๐ฅ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ซ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐œ ๐ ๐ฎ๐ž๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฃ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง (๐„๐ ๐ˆ) ๐ฌ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ.

In past decade, there has been tremendous development in fuel injection system. Recently, the fuel injection systems are equipped with electronic control unit for accurate control of air-fuel mixture. Automakers have increased the adoption of EFI as increases fuel efficiency of vehicle. Recently, Delphi technologies won PACE 2020 award for its integrated circuit for fuel injection which delivers ten-fold improvement in injector drive flexibility and three-fold increase in diagnostic capabilities.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐›๐ž๐ง๐ž๐Ÿ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ:

โžคThis study presents the analytical depiction of the Two-wheeler Fuel Injection Systems market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

โžคThe report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the market share.

โžคThe current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the growth scenario.

โžคPorterโ€™s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

โžคThe report provides a detailed Two-wheeler Fuel Injection Systems market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐“๐ฐ๐จ-๐ฐ๐ก๐ž๐ž๐ฅ๐ž๐ซ ๐ ๐ฎ๐ž๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฃ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐’๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ๐ฌ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ:

Keihin Corp., Delphi Automotive, Robert Bosch AG, Sedemac, Ducati Energia, Edelbrock LLC, Ucal Fuel systems Ltd., Continental AG, Mikuni Corporation, Magneti Marelli

By Engine displacement

Less than 200cc

200cc to 500cc

500cc to 1000cc

Above 1000cc

