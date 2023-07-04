[Trending] Global Wine Bags Market Size/Share Worth USD 184.9 Million by 2030, Growing at a 5% CAGR: Convenience and protection offered by wine bags to boost the market growth- Zion Market Research

The wine bags market size is expected to generate a revenue of USD 184.9 million by 2030, Globally, registering a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2023- 2030), as highlighted in a report published by Zion Market Research. The global wine bags market is dominated by players like: Wine Box Company Limited, BUILT NY, Factory Direct Promos, Acorn Paper Products, Initi Bag Manufacturer, Richie Bags, Nangfa Manufacturing, DM Pack, PaperPak, Green Packaging Industries Pvt. Ltd., Bombay Bags, RKumar, Pulltex and Factory Direct Promos among others.

According to the latest research study, the global wine bags market size was worth at approximately USD 125.2 million in 2022. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 5% and is anticipated to reach over USD 184.9 million by 2030.

The report analyses the wine bags market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global market.

Wine Bags Market Overview:

Wine bags are bags or carriers designed specifically for transporting and preserving wine bottles. They are designed to secure and facilitate the transport of wine bottles, whether for personal use or as a present. Wine purses typically feature a compact and sturdy design to prevent bottles from breaking and sustaining damage during transport. Typically, they are manufactured from neoprene, jute, canvas, or other durable fabrics that can withstand the weight and shape of wine bottles. Typically, these bags have divided compartments or slots that securely hold individual wine bottles in an erect position, preventing them from colliding and reducing the risk of breakage. Some wine purses include adjustable dividers or padded inserts to accommodate bottles of various sizes.

In addition to protective features, wine purses typically include handles or shoulder straps for portability. This makes them practical for transporting wine bottles to gatherings, parties, and picnics. In addition, they may feature additional pockets or compartments for storing accessories such as corkscrews, wine stoppers, and wine glasses. Wine purses are available in a variety of styles, colors, and patterns, allowing individuals to select options that suit their individual tastes or the occasion. Some wine bags are insulated, allowing the wine to remain at the desired temperature for an extended period of time.





As per the analysis, the Wine Bags market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 5% between 2023 and 2030.

The Wine Bags market size was worth around US$ 125.2 million in 2022 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 184.9 million by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

million and is estimated to hit approximately million . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The convenience and safety offered by the wine bags are major factors that propel the wine bag market growth over the forecast period.

Based on the material, the fabric bags segment is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period.

Based on the product type, the reusable wine bags segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on region, North America is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Industry Growth Factors:

The convenience and security wine bags provide encourage the market's expansion

Wine bags facilitate the transportation of wine vessels. They provide compartments or grooves that hold the bottles securely, preventing them from colliding and limiting the risk of breakage. The handles or shoulder straps make carrying multiple bottles of wine to parties, excursions, and other social gatherings hassle-free. In addition, these sacks are intended to safeguard wine bottles during transport. The robust construction and cushioned compartments ensure the bottles arrive undamaged at their destination. This is especially essential for expensive or fragile wines that must be handled carefully. Consequently, the convenience and protection provided by wine bags are anticipated to fuel the growth of the global wine bag market over the forecast period.

The limited capacity of wine containers is a significant factor restraining market expansion

Wine bags are typically designed to transport a specific number of wine bottles and have a limited capacity. This quantity is sufficient for personal use or small gatherings, but it may not be sufficient for larger events or parties that require multiple bottles. In such situations, individuals may be required to transport multiple wine packs or seek alternative modes of transportation. Therefore, the limited capacity of wine bags functions as a significant restraint on the growth of the wine bag industry over the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global wine bags Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness.

Some of the main players in the global wine bags market include;

Wine Box Company Limited

BUILT NY

Factory Direct Promos

Acorn Paper Products

Initi Bag Manufacturer

Richie Bags

Nangfa Manufacturing

DM Pack

PaperPak

Green Packaging Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Bombay Bags

RKumar

Pulltex

Factory Direct Promos

Segmentation Analysis:

The wine bag market is segmented by material, product type, product capacity, and region.

The global market is divided into paper bags, plastic bags, and fabric bags based on the material. During the forecast period, the fabric bags segment is anticipated to retain the largest market share. The fabric wine bag industry is influenced by a variety of factors, including the prominence of fabric materials and environmental concerns. In addition, fabric wine purses are available in a variety of designs and styles to accommodate various consumer preferences. Others may have decorative patterns, motifs, or personalized branding. Moreover, the increasing initiatives of market participants to promote sustainable packaging is one of the key factors driving the segment's growth over the forecast period. For example, in April 2021, Peptic developed a new 100 gsm recyclable and renewable packaging material grade with unique contact and feel characteristics to aid brands and businesses in their transition to using more sustainable packaging materials. This grade is designed specifically for e-commerce mailers and carrying cases. As the principal basic material, only wood fibers derived from sustainably managed forests are used. To increase brand exposure and reusability, the new grade offers superior printability and strength. Consequently, driving segment expansion.

The global wine bag market is segmented by product type into reusable wine bags and disposable wine bags. The segment of reusable wine bags is anticipated to have the maximum CAGR over the forecast period. Cotton, canvas, jute, or recycled fabrics are typically durable and environmentally favorable materials used to construct reusable wine bags. Each material possesses distinctive qualities in terms of durability, aesthetics, and sustainability. Consequently, the market for reusable wine containers is propelled by these benefits.

The market is divided into single-bottle wine bags and multi-bottle wine bags based on their capacity.

Regional Analysis:

North America to lead the global market over the forecast period



During the forecast period, North America is expected to dominate the global wine bag market. The region's development is attributable to a number of factors, including increased wine consumption, the popularity of wine as a gift, and a growing emphasis on eco-friendly and sustainable products. Recent statistics from the alcohol industry indicate that sixty percent of Americans consume intoxicating beverages. In addition, over a third of them prefer wine. Additionally, those with higher incomes and recent college graduates enjoy wine. In addition, women are more likely than men to enjoy wine, 49% versus 15%. Last but not least, wine is most popular among those aged 55 and older (42%) compared to those aged 18 to 34 (22%).

Additionally, the presence of numerous wineries in the region is one of the key factors that will drive market expansion over the forecast period. According to secondary analysis, there are approximately 11,000 wineries in the United States, 4,700 of which are located in California. California is the undisputed wine capital of the globe, as it is home to nearly half of all American wineries. Unsurprisingly, with an annual output of 684.8 million gallons, California produces the most wine in the United States. Additionally, it is the fourth greatest wine producer in the world, behind Spain, France, and Italy. Consequently, these statistics fuel the expansion of the market over the forecast period.

Recent Industry Developments:

In December 2021, the first folding, soft, protected wine bag for travel has been given a patent by VinarmourTM Inc, an emerging company that specializes in wine-travel accessories. Kevlar® and Dyneema®, two materials that are often used in protective body armor for military and law enforcement personnel, are employed to strengthen the Vinarmour Carrier. Poron XRD® foam, which absorbs 90% of impact energy, is also present. All other soft collapsible wine travel bags include a soft plastic seal that can also be penetrated by broken bottles. Vinarmour's closing mechanism is distinctive since it is made of a PC/ABS polymer that is impervious to broken glass.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 125.2 Million Market Forecast in 2030 USD 184.9 Million Growth Rate CAGR of 5% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Wine Box Company Limited, BUILT NY, Factory Direct Promos, Acorn Paper Products, Initi Bag Manufacturer, Richie Bags, Nangfa Manufacturing, DM Pack, PaperPak, Green Packaging Industries Pvt. Ltd., Bombay Bags, RKumar, Pulltex and Factory Direct Promos among others. Segments Covered By Material, By Product Type, By Capacity, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Browse Complete Report Here | Wine Bags Market By Material (Paper Bags, Plastic Bags, And Fabric Bags), By Product Type (Reusable Wine Bags And Disposable Wine Bags), By Capacity (Single Bottle Wine Bags And Multi Bottle Wine Bags), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030



The global wine bags market is segmented as follows:

By Material

Paper Bags

Plastic Bags

Fabric Bags

By Product Type

Reusable Wine Bags

Disposable Wine Bags

By Capacity

Single Bottle Wine Bags

Multi Bottle Wine Bags

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2023-2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Material, By Product Type, By Capacity, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

