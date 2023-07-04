CESS Showcases Future of Decentralized Cloud Based Encrypted Storage at Polkadot Decoded 2023

At the flagship event, attendees discovered the benefits of the CESS tech stack and learned how CESS is leading the way to the decentralized storage future

Cumulus Encrypted Storage System (CESS), a revolutionary 3rd-gen decentralized cloud-based datastorage protocol built exclusively for Web3, presented at the prestigious Polkadot Decoded 2023 conference in Copenhagen. CESS' Marketing Manager John Humphreys held a talk in the Showcase Station area on CESS as the first full-stack decentralized storage solution for large-scale enterprise needs, as well as a review and demo of CESS's proprietary Decentralized Object Storage Service (DeOSS).

Over the past year, Polkadot has rapidly evolved from an advanced and secure tech stack to the largest multichain ecosystem for Web3. Polkadot Decoded, as a flagship event for millions of Polkadot community members worldwide, is a high-stakes gathering of industry luminaries, projects, investors, partners, and thought leaders.

CESS is the first blockchain network that supports large-scale commercial storage. Built as a highly scalable, user-friendly, and cost-efficient cloud-based solution for the safe, encrypted, and accessible storage of hot, warm, and cold data, CESS is revolutionizing enterprise adoption of decentralized, blockchain-based commercial storage solutions. The platform’s proprietary Decentralized Object Storage Service (DeOSS) service was completed last year, making it the first-ever decentralized storage network to launch decentralized object storage services, and the platform continues to expand offerings and capabilities based on the project roadmap.

John Humphreys, Marketing Manager at CESS, spoke about CESS at the conference and said: "Polkadot Decoded 2023 has been a great way for CESS to reach developers, projects, visionaries, and ecosystem partners. CESS is an optimized solution for storing and retrieving dynamic and high-frequency Web3 data. Our platform provides the first full-stack solution for all data needs. We also provide effective on-ramps, industry-specific offerings, and other high-performance capabilities via DeOSS that support the growth and expansion of the next generation of Web3 applications. Polkadot Decoded is a valuable opportunity to showcase our technology and solutions to leaders of the web3 movement and the web3 community."

This year's conference featured in-person, virtual, and fully hybrid experiences, and featured keynote speakers, presentations, high-level talks on the Polkadot movement, how to achieve the full potential of Web3, and interactive, hands-on sessions for developers and enthusiasts for diving dive deep into the latest blockchain and Web3 technologies. There was also an ecosystem showcase forum where attendees could see project presentations and demos, team meet-and-greets, meeting rooms, networking areas, access to all in-person events via online virtual passes, and even local community-hosted watch parties at select locations around the world.

Polkadot Decoded 2023 was funded by the Polkadot Treasury, and all attendees received a unique NFT from the new Decoded Hybrid Collection – an exclusive series of science fiction artwork, complete with a unique and tangible representation of participation in the Decoded event.

As part of his presentation on DeOSS, Mr. Humphreys pointed out the system’s lightning-fast, secure, and scalable storage for large files with privacy management, which make it ideal for enterprise-level users with dynamic data storage needs, as well as fast data read and write speeds, the ability to share data online, deep support for secondary development, high security and scalability, privacy management via graded permissions, and massive storage capabilities (1,000 buckets/account).

These capabilities work in tandem with other salient features of CESS, such as support for user data monetization, free and fair circulation of benefits to network participants, trustless data privacy and ownership, and speed, performance, scale, flexibility, and cost-savings that are needed for large-scale commercial Web3 applications. CESS is expected to play a central role in the growth of enterprise-grade decentralized storage over the months and years to come.

About CESS

Cumulus Encrypted Storage System (CESS) is optimized for processing high-frequency dynamic data, enabling real-time data sharing; while safeguarding its users' data ownership, privacy and assets. It provides multiple encrypted copies that are sliced and dispersed across global nodes, eliminating single-point failures, data leaks, and slow retrieval.

CESS is fully decentralized, thanks to an innovative Consensus Mechanism that provides fair and open participation, and a Trusted Execution Environment (TEE), and randomly selects nodes to achieve consensus. Furthermore, CESS provides robust data recovery guarantees, thanks to the use of Proof of Data Reduplication and Recovery (PoDR²). PoDR² continuously challenges storage nodes to prove data validity and availability. Recovery functionality will prevent data loss and guarantee data integrity under any circumstance.

Data ownership and traceability are also ensured and verified with Multiformat Data Rights Confirmation technology (MDRC), and safe data and asset sharing, protected data transfers, permissions, and royalties, and fast data retrieval via improved architecture design with indexing functionality and Decentralized Content Delivery Network support are also provided. CESS's Smart Cloud Space System maximizes scattered global storage space utilization as well and manages node disk space by regularly checking disk status, calculating available and used space, and clearing invalid data.

In this way, CESS is a secure, efficient, and scalable decentralized cloud storage network that provides data storage services and data sharing platforms for Web3. It is the first decentralized storage network that offers full-stack data solutions for large-scale commercial applications. As an open-sourced and public blockchain, CESS is positioned to be the underlying network infrastructure that is equipped with integrated APIs and SDK for easy dApps deployment. It supports WASM and is compatible with EVM smart contracts, making CESS widely available for large-scale commercial applications with its superior performance in data handling.

All incentives are guaranteed by a set of transparent and fair incentive mechanisms. Anyone can join CESS fairly to become candidate consensus miners through R²S, preventing large nodes from having a monopoly on the network. R²S also achieves low gas fees and 10,000 TPS.

CESS supports use cases such as customized network drives, frontend support, decentralized streaming and social media, decentralized data marketplaces, user-generated content platforms, and blockchain data backup hubs, helping to build a diverse and robust ecosystem where transactions are secured by encryption and data ownership is returned to their rightful owners.

