Predictive Analytics in Banking Market Key Winning Strategies, Top player Positioning, Major Segments, 2032

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global predictive analytics in banking market generated $1.20 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $5.43 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 20.8% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, top player positioning, major segments, and competitive scenario.

Availability of billions of IoT-based devices worldwide, surge in fraudulent activities including money laundering, accounting, and payment card fraud, and ability to predict incoming and outgoing flow of payments drive the growth of the global predictive analytics in banking market. However, concerns related to implementation and integration in banks and financial institutions hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in demand from developing economies and implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) in mobile banking apps create new opportunities in the coming years.

Based on component, the solution segment contributed to the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the service segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 23.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on deployment model, the on-premise segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, holding nearly three-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the cloud segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America contributed the highest share, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 23.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global predictive analytics in banking market forecast along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global predictive analytics in banking market size is provided in the report.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the predictive analytics in banking market share for the period 2019–2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Predictive Analytics in Banking Market Report Highlights

Aspects Details

By Component

SOLUTION

SERVICES

By Deployment Model

On-Premise

Cloud

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

SME’s

By Application

Fraud Detection & Prevention

Customer Management

Sales & Marketing

Workforce Management

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, REST OF EUROPE)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, AUSTRALIA, Singapore, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Key Market Players TERADATA CORPORATION, TIBCO SOFTWARE, INC., ORACLE CORPORATION, SAS INSTITUTE, INC., IBM CORPORATION, TABLEAU SOFTWARE, INC., SAP SE, FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION, ALTERYX, INC., MICROSOFT CORPORATION

