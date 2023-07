Advanced Aerial Mobility Market to Witness Significant Growth of $110.02 Billion in 2035, at a CAGR of 21.7 %

AAM Industry

Advanced Aerial Mobility Market by Mode of Operation (Piloted and Autonomous), End Use and Propulsion Type: Global Opportunity Analysis, Forecast, 2025-2035

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global advanced aerial mobility market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by the rise in demand for alternative urban transportation solutions, change in mobility outlook, and growth in adoption of advanced aviation solutions.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐“๐š๐ค๐ž๐š๐ฐ๐š๐ฒ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐€๐€๐Œ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ

โ€ข The global advanced aerial mobility market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.45% from 2022 to 2030.

โ€ข The market is being driven by the rise in demand for alternative urban transportation solutions, change in mobility outlook, and growth in adoption of advanced aviation solutions.

โ€ข The piloted segment, the cargo segment, and the electric propulsion type are expected to dominate the market in the coming years.

โ€ข North America is expected to dominate the market in the coming years, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The market is segmented by mode of operation, end use, propulsion type, and region. By mode of operation, the market is divided into piloted and autonomous. The piloted segment is expected to dominate the market in the coming years, as there is still a high level of uncertainty and risk associated with autonomous aerial vehicles.

By end use, the market is classified into cargo and passenger. The cargo segment is expected to grow at a faster rate than the passenger segment in the coming years, as there is a growing demand for more efficient and reliable ways to transport goods and materials.

By propulsion type, the market is bifurcated into parallel hybrid, electric, turboshaft, and turboelectric. The electric segment is expected to dominate the market in the coming years, as it is the most sustainable and environmentally friendly option.

Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is expected to dominate the market in the coming years, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. This is due to the early adoption of advanced aerial mobility solutions in these regions.

The key players operating in the global advanced aerial mobility market include AeroMobil, Airbus S.A.S., Flytrex, Hyundai Motor Company, Lilium, Matternet, PAL-V International B.V., The Boeing Company, Volocopter GmbH, and Zipline. These companies are focusing on developing reliable, efficient, and cutting-edge flying cars and cargo drone solutions.

The advanced aerial mobility market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. The growth of the market is being driven by the rise in demand for alternative urban transportation solutions, change in mobility outlook, and gro - th in adoption of advanced aviation solutions. The market is expected to be dominated by the piloted segment, the cargo segment, and the electric propulsion type. North America is expected to dominate the market in the coming years, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

