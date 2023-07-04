gategroup publishes the 2022 ESG report, outlining sustainability commitments and Innovations

/EIN News/ -- The ESG Report 2022 summarizes the company's sustainability ambitions, materiality analysis, and action plans for environmental, social, and governance impact.

Zurich, June 30th, 2023 – gategroup proudly presents its inaugural annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report for 2022. This comprehensive publication marks a significant milestone as gategroup solidifies its commitment to sustainability, outlines its ambitions, and introduces further innovative initiatives.

The ESG Report 2022 reflects the culmination of extensive data collection, analysis, and engagement across the organization, emphasizing the company's dedication to positively impacting the planet and society.

"Sustainability has always played an important role at gategroup," stated Christoph Schmitz, CEO of gategroup", the unprecedented challenges posed by the pandemic, have however heightened our focus and we emerged with additional insights, gaining a more profound understanding of our stakeholders´ sustainability needs. Moreover, we used this knowledge to integrate ESG practices across our organization, leveraging the strength of our suppliers and utilizing our diverse internal capabilities across multiple industry segments. All these transformative experiences are captured in our comprehensive 2022 report".

The publication sheds light on the essential ESG priorities for gategroup and outlines a roadmap for advancing towards our full potential. This strategic approach seamlessly integrates innovation, commercial objectives, and sustainability, unlocking new possibilities within our business. Our ambitions and targets include:

Reducing water usage by 50% in water-stressed areas by 2035.

Implementing a zero food waste solution and reducing waste to landfill and incineration by 50% by 2040.

Achieving Net Zero business status by 2050.

Fostering a zero-incident culture.

Improving animal welfare and emission impact in our supply chain by offering 50% of hot dishes with plant protein in our menus by 2025.

Eliminating single-use plastics by transitioning to 100% reusable, recyclable, or compostable packaging by the same year.

Driven by a commitment to supporting the United Nations Sustainability Development Goals, gategroup has identified key areas where it can make significant contributions. As a testament to its dedication, gategroup became a participant in the United Nations Global Compact at the end of 2022, wholeheartedly supporting its principles.

"The publication of our ESG report not only establishes a baseline but also provides us with a blueprint for advancing sustainability throughout our entire value chain," added Schmitz. "Our ESG goals are integral to our overall business strategy, driving our industry leadership, market share, employer reputation, environmental stewardship, humanitarian engagement, and ethical relationships with stakeholders."

Read the ESG Report here

About gategroup

gategroup is the global leader in airline catering, retail-on-board and hospitality products and services. gategroup provides passengers with superior culinary and retail experiences, leveraging innovation and advanced technology solutions. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, gategroup delivers operational excellence through the most extensive catering network in the aviation industry, serving passengers from over 200 operating units in over 60 countries/territories across all continents.

For further information, please visit www.gategroup.com.

Contact: mediacontact@gategroup.com