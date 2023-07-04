Mass Spectrometry Market to be Worth $10.4 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Mass Spectrometry Market by Offering [Instrument, Software] Technology [Quadrupole, LC MS, Ion Trap, GC MS, Time of Flight, MALDI, Integrated] Application [Impurity, Toxicology, Forensic, Clinical Testing] End User [Pharma, Biotech] - Global Forecast to 2030

/EIN News/ -- Redding, California, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Mass Spectrometry Market by Offering (Instrument, Software) Technology (Quadrupole, LC MS, Ion Trap, GC MS, TOF MS, MALDI, Integrated) Application (Impurity, Forensic, Toxicology Testing) End User (Pharma, F&B, Academic, Chemical) - Global Forecast to 2030,’ published by Meticulous Research®, the mass spectrometry market is projected to reach $10.4 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.30% from 2023 to 2030.

Mass Spectrometry has been widely adopted in research and development processes owing to its applications in structure elucidation, impurity testing, drug metabolism testing, clinical toxicological testing, forensic testing, and other applications. The growth of this market is driven by technological advancements in mass spectrometry technology, increasing applications of mass spectrometry, increasing food safety concerns, increasing R&D expenditure by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and high reliability and sensitivity of mass spectrometers. However, the high costs of instruments are restraining the growth of this market.

Download Free Report Sample Now: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5537

Furthermore, the rising adoption of mass spectrometers in emerging markets is a significant opportunity for mass spectrometry market players. However, the lack of skilled professionals is a challenge to the growth of this market. Additionally, the rising adoption of portable mass spectroscopy devices is a trend prevailing in the market.

Increasing R&D Expenditure by Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Boost the Growth of the Mass Spectrometry Market

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies allocate significant resources to their research activities. Mass spectrometry has become increasingly important in maintaining precision and accuracy in research and development and reducing the time required for research purposes.

One of the major applications of mass spectrometry is in the drug testing processes of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Pharmaceutical companies are constantly focused on R&D as it is a core aspect of drug development processes. The biotechnology industry also continues to witness substantial growth due to increased investments in R&D to cater to the growing demand for innovation and new medical breakthroughs. The importance of R&D is evident due to the rising number of drug approvals. For instance, in 2020, the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) approved 53 novel drugs, an increase from 48 novel drugs approved in 2019. High R&D investments in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are expected to drive the mass spectrometry market due to the importance of mass spectrometry in the drug discovery & metabolism process.

According to the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA), global expenditure on pharmaceutical R&D is expected to grow from 129 billion in 2012 to 213 billion in 2026. This increase in global pharmaceutical R&D expenditure can enable laboratories to acquire advanced technologies such as portable mass spectrometers, which is expected to propel the growth of the mass spectrometry market.

Have Any Query? Ask To Analyst: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5537

Additionally, the increasing technological advancements of mass spectrometry in high throughput screening and automation is expected to revolutionize the use of mass spectrometry in the future and enhance the capabilities and adoption of mass spectrometry in drug discovery and development.

The mass spectrometry market is segmented based on Offering [Instrument, Software, Services], Technology [Quadrupole Mass Spectrometry, Time of Flight Mass Spectrometry, Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (GC MS, LC MS), Matrix-assisted Laser Desorption Ionization (MALDI) Mass Spectroscopy, Magnetic Sector Mass Spectrometry, Fourier Transform Mass Spectrometry, Ion Trap Spectrometry, Portable Mass Spectrometry, Integrated Technologies], Application [Structure Elucidation, Impurity Testing, Drug Metabolism Testing, Clinical Toxicological Testing, Forensic Testing, Other Applications], End User [Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry, Academic and Research Institutes, Environmental Agencies, Food & Beverage Companies, Chemical Industry, Other End Users], and Geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market shares at the country and regional levels.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key growth strategies adopted by leading market players in the last three to four years. Some of the key players operating in the mass spectrometry market are Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Bruker Corporation (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Waters Corporation (U.S.), Perkin Elmer Inc. (U.S.), INFICON Holding AG (Switzerland), Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH (Germany), LECO Corporation (U.S.), Rigaku Corporation (Japan), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), SCIEX (A subsidiary of Danaher Corporation) (U.S.), LECO CORPORATION (U.S.), and Advion, Inc. (U.S.).

Based on offerings, in 2023, the instruments segment is expected to account for the largest share of the mass spectrometry market. Factors such as increasing demand for mass spectrometry by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for R&D purposes, increasing applications of mass spectrometry, high purchasing power in developed markets for advanced instruments, and high sensitivity and reliability of mass spectrometers than other instruments contribute to the large market share of this segment.

Quick Buy – Mass Spectrometry Market- Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast (2023-2030), Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/31953503

Based on technology, the mass spectrometry market is segmented into quadrupole mass spectrometry, time of flight mass spectrometry, chromatography-mass spectrometry, matrix-assisted laser desorption ionization (MALDI) mass spectroscopy, magnetic sector mass spectrometry, Fourier transform mass spectrometry, ion trap spectrometry, portable mass spectrometry, and integrated technologies. In 2023, the quadrupole mass spectrometry segment is expected to account for the largest share of the mass spectrometry market. Quadrupole mass spectrometry has a high resolution of quadrupole mass spectrometry, high abundance sensitivity, and excellent mass stability and provides fast and high-resolution scans.

Based on application, the mass spectrometry market is segmented into structure elucidation, impurity testing, drug metabolism testing, clinical toxicological testing, forensic testing, and other applications. In 2023, the drug metabolism testing segment is expected to account for the largest share of the mass spectrometry market due to the wide usage of mass spectrometry in metabolite identification, toxicology, metabolic stability, and efficacy profiles. Additionally, the availability of mass analyzers and data mining tools has accelerated the process of metabolite identification and changed the landscape of drug metabolism, leading to the growth of the market.

Based on end user, the mass spectrometry market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry, academic and research institutes, environmental agencies, food & beverage companies, chemical industry, and other end users. In 2023, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry segment is expected to account for the largest share of the mass spectrometry market due to the rising drug research development, increasing pharmaceutical R&D expenditure, and increasing applications of mass spectrometers in research studies.

Based on geography, in 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the mass spectrometry market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Furthermore, in 2023, the U.S. is expected to be the largest market shareholder in North America. The growth of this market is primarily attributed to the increasing R&D expenditures in the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries, favorable government initiatives supporting research, growing applications of mass spectrometry-based research, and high adoption of advanced technologies.

However, Asia-Pacifc is expected to witnesss rapid growth during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this region is mainly attributed to the increasing focus of government bodies of Asia-Pacific countries such as China, India, Singapore, and South Korea on the healthcare sector in terms of increased investment for the adoption of advanced technology, to build better healthcare infrastructure and the increasing applications of mass spectrometry. Furthermore, rising investments in healthcare and a surge in research activities by key pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are also boosting the growth of this regional market.

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/mass-spectrometry-market-5537

Scope of the Report:

Mass Spectrometry Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Offering

Instrument

Software

Services

Mass Spectrometry Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Technology

Quadrupole Mass Spectrometry

Time of Flight Mass spectrometry

Chromatography Mass Spectrometry

GC MS

LC MS

Matrix-assisted Laser Desorption Ionization (MALDI) Mass Spectroscopy

Magnetic Sector Mass Spectrometry

Fourier Transform Mass Spectrometry

Ion Trap Spectrometry

Portable Mass Spectrometry

Integrated Technologies

Mass Spectrometry Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Application

Structure Elucidation

Impurity Testing

Drug Metabolism Testing

Clinical Toxicological Testing

Forensic Testing

Other Applications

Note: Other applications include pesticide residue analysis, isotope ratio determination, protein identification, and carbon dating.

Mass Spectrometry Market Size & Trend Analysis, by End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry

Academic and Research Institutes

Environmental Agencies

Food & Beverage Companies

Petrochemical Industry

Other End Users

Note: Other end users include forensics, nutraceuticals, cosmeceutical industry.

Mass Spectrometry Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France Italy U.K. Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Request Free Report Sample Now: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=5537

Related Reports:

Life Science and Laboratory Equipment Market by Technology (Spectroscopy [Molecular, Atomic, Mass] Chromatography [HPLC, GC, TLC] Microscopy, PCR, ELISA, Microarray, Sequencer, Flow Cytometry, Electrophoresis, Software), End User - Global Forecast to 2030

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/life-sciences-laboratory-equipment-market-3937



Chromatography Reagents Market by Type (GC, LC, TLC), Product (Solvents, Buffers, Reagents), Separation (Adsorption, Partition, Affinity), Application (Pharma, Forensic, Environmental, Cosmeceuticals, Diagnostics, QC), End User - Global Forecast to 2030

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/chromatography-reagents-market-5503



Chromatography Data Systems Market by Type (Standalone, Integrated), Delivery Mode (On Premise, Cloud Based), End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology, Food & Beverages, Academic & Research Institutes, Environmental) - Global Forecast to 2030

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/chromatography-data-systems-market-2933



Chromatography Syringes Market by Type (GC, LC, TLC), Product (Manual, Autosampler, Accessories), Offering (Fixed, Needle-free), Usability (Disposable, Reusable), End User (Pharmaceutical, F&B, Academic Institute, Hospitals)-Global Forecast to 2030

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/chromatography-syringes-market-3242



Life Science and Laboratory Equipment Market by Technology (Spectroscopy [Molecular, Atomic, Mass] Chromatography [HPLC, GC, TLC] Microscopy, PCR, ELISA, Microarray, Sequencer, Flow Cytometry, Electrophoresis, Software), End User - Global Forecast to 2030

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/life-sciences-laboratory-equipment-market-3937



Chromatography Reagents Market by Type (GC, LC, TLC), Product (Solvents, Buffers, Reagents), Separation (Adsorption, Partition, Affinity), Application (Pharma, Forensic, Environmental, Cosmeceuticals, Diagnostics, QC), End User - Global Forecast to 2030

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/chromatography-reagents-market-5503



Chromatography Data Systems Market by Type (Standalone, Integrated), Delivery Mode (On Premise, Cloud Based), End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology, Food & Beverages, Academic & Research Institutes, Environmental) - Global Forecast to 2030

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/chromatography-data-systems-market-2933



Chromatography Syringes Market by Type (GC, LC, TLC), Product (Manual, Autosampler, Accessories), Offering (Fixed, Needle-free), Usability (Disposable, Reusable), End User (Pharmaceutical, F&B, Academic Institute, Hospitals)-Global Forecast to 2030

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/chromatography-syringes-market-3242



High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market by Product (Instruments [Systems, Detectors], Consumables [Columns, Tubes], Accessories, Software), Application (Forensics, Diagnostics), End User (Research, Pharmaceuticals) - Global Forecast to 2030

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/high-performance-liquid-chromatography-market-5395

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/768/mass-spectrometry-market-2030

Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research