Water Soluble NPK Fertilizers Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 28, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Global Water Soluble NPK Fertilizers Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the water soluble NPK fertilizers market. As per TBRC’s water soluble NPK fertilizers market forecast, the water soluble NPK fertilizers market size is predicted to reach a value of $16.38 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.1 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the water soluble NPK fertilizers industry is due to the rising demand for horticulture crops. Europe region is expected to hold the largest water soluble NPK fertilizers market share. Major players in the water-soluble NPK fertilizers industry include Haifa Group, Yara International ASA, Arab Potash Company, OMEX Agricultural Holdings Limited, Acron Group, Coromandel International Limited.

Water Soluble NPK Fertilizers Market Segments

● By Crop Type: Field Crops, Horticultural Crops, Ornamentals, Other Crop Types

● By Application: Foliar, Fertigation

● By Geography: The global water soluble NPK fertilizers industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa

Water-soluble NPK fertilizers are fertilizers made from a combination of rich nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium ingredients that are highly effective, quick-acting, and exceptionally helpful for improving the quality and output of all field and cash crops, as well as horticulture.

