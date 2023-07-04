CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size to Hit the Growth Worth 9.62 Billion in 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing prevalence of cancer across the globe is a key factor driving the CAR T-cells therapy market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 1.29 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 24.9%, Market Trends – Technological advancement in the treatment therapies for cancer ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global CAR T-Cell Therapy market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate owing to raid advancements and technological developments in the sector. The report offers strategic recommendations to the businesses and investors to capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities of CAR T-Cell Therapy market. It also covers mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, agreements, and partnerships, among others. It also offers insights into the manufacturing processes, revenue estimations, R&D advancements, and industrial penetration of CAR T-Cell Therapy market.

The global CAR T-cells therapy market size reached USD 1.29 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 24.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of cancer across the globe and rising mortality rate from cancer are expected to drive the global CAR-T cell therapy market revenue growth over the forecast period. Rapidly expanding clinical trial activities, proliferating mergers & acquisitions, and attractive initial public offerings are contributing to revenue growth of the global CAR T-cell therapy market.

Report Scope:

Forecast Period: 2022- 2030

CAGR: 24.9%

Base Year: 2021

Number of Pages: 250

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

Geographical Segmentation:

The latest research report entails an in-depth analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the CAR T-Cell Therapy market, gauging their revenue share over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analysis the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading market regions profiled in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Major Key Players are:

Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., CARsgen Therapeutics Co., Ltd, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Astellas Pharma Inc., BioNTech SE, Biocad, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Eli Lilly and Company.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The diffuse large B-cell lymphoma segment accounted for rapid revenue share in 2021. Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma is a fast-growing cancer of the lymphatic system, a vital immune system component. It affects blood cells that produce antibodies to fight against infections. DLBCL is curable in some cases.

The majority of DLBCL patients respond favorably to first therapies such as chemotherapy. For some individuals, the illness becomes resistant, in the sense that it no longer responds to treatment, or it relapses, in the sense that it returns after treatment. These patients could be treated with chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, which employs body's own immune cells to battle DLBCL.

The hospital segment accounted for moderate revenue share in 2021. The CAR T-cell therapy reprograms the subject's T-cells to target tumor antigens. CAR T-cell therapy has shown full remission rates of 80 to 90% in younger patients with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and 40% in patients with symptomatic B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas who have failed several prior lines of therapy.

Emergen Research has segmented the global CAR-T cells therapy market on the basis of type, indication, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Abecma

Breyanzi

Kymriah

Yescarta

Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma (DLBCL)

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL)

Chronic Lymphoblastic Leukemia (CLL)

Multiple Myeloma (MM)

Follicular Lymphoma (FL)

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospitals

Cancer Treatment Centers

In conclusion, the report is designed to provide an in-depth analysis of all the key change calculation factors that replicate the decisions that trigger the change, which pushes the player’s winning position profitable on the growth curve despite massive competition in the target CAR T-Cell Therapy market.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the CAR T-Cell Therapy market? What is the anticipated market valuation of CAR T-Cell Therapy industry by 2030?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the CAR T-Cell Therapy market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the CAR T-Cell Therapy industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

