Global Encapsulant Materials Market For PV Modules Is Projected To Reach US$ 9 Billion By 2030 – QY Research

HIUV, Sveck, Cybrid Technologies, Betterial, etc. The top five players hold a share about 82%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, has a share about 94%LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market for Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules is expected to experience substantial growth in the coming years, according to a new report published by QY Research. The report reveals that the market was valued at US$ 6,393.85 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 8,714.77 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period of 2022-2030.
The research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules market, covering production capacity, growth rate, market share, and sales figures. The market is expected to witness a significant increase in production, with global production reaching 7,154.98 Million Sqm by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 9.7% between 2021 and 2030.
Global key players of encapsulant materials for PV modules include First, HIUV, Sveck, Cybrid Technologies, Betterial, etc. The top five players hold a share about 82%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, has a share about 94%, followed by North America and Europe, with share 3% and 2%, separately.
On the production side, the report examines the capacity, growth rate, and market share of Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules manufacturers across various regions from 2017 to 2022, with a forecast until 2030. Additionally, the report focuses on the sales of Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules by region, company, type, and application from 2017 to 2022, with a forecast until 2030.
The report provides a comprehensive assessment of the global Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules market, with a particular emphasis on market dynamics, competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will gain access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. The report also presents reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by type segment and region for the period 2017-2030.
Key Companies Mentioned in the Report:
• First
• Sveck
• HIUV
• Betterial
• Tianyang
• Lushan
• Lucent CleanEnergy
• Mitsui Chemicals
• Vishakha Renewables
• RenewSys
• Cybrid Technologies
• TPI
• Sinopont
• Hanwha
• SSPC
• Crown Material
• H.B. Fuller
Segment by Type
• EVA Film
• POE Film
• Other
Segment by Application
• Monofacial Module
• Bifacial Module
Production by Region
• North America
• Europe
• China
• Japan
Sales by Region
• North America
• Asia-Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• India
• China Taiwan
• Thailand
• Malaysia
• Europe
• Germany
• France
• Latin America
• Brazil
• Middle East & Africa
• Turkey
• South Africa
We have conducted a thorough analysis of the global Encapsulant Materials for PV Modules market, and the results indicate promising growth opportunities for industry players. This report serves as a valuable resource for companies looking to expand their market presence and make informed business decisions," stated QY Research
For more information about the report Request Sample Report or to purchase a copy, = https://www.qyresearch.com/sample/1598435
