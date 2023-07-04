Intraoperative Imaging Market is Expected to Reach $2.5 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the near future, the intraoperative imaging industry is poised for significant growth and advancements, revolutionizing surgical procedures and patient outcomes. Intraoperative imaging technologies, such as intraoperative MRI, CT, ultrasound, and optical imaging, provide real-time visualization and guidance during surgical interventions. These technologies enable surgeons to obtain detailed anatomical information, assess tissue functionality, and precisely navigate complex surgical sites. With ongoing advancements in imaging resolution, speed, and integration with surgical tools, intraoperative imaging is expected to become more accessible, streamlined, and integrated into surgical workflows. This industry's growth will be driven by the increasing demand for minimally invasive and image-guided surgical techniques, leading to improved surgical precision, reduced complications, and enhanced patient safety. Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms into intraoperative imaging platforms will further enhance image interpretation, surgical planning, and decision-making. The near future holds great promise for the intraoperative imaging industry to transform surgical practice, optimize patient outcomes, and shape the future of precision medicine.

Intraoperative Imaging market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.9 billion in 2020 and is poised to reach $2.5 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2025 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Technological advancements in the market are propelling the growth of the introperative imaging market. Additionally, rising incidence of infectious diseases and growing outbreak of epidemics (such as COVID-19), and increased funding and public-private investments are some of the key factors driving the growth of the introperative imaging market.

Intraoperative Imaging Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2020 $1.9 billion Estimated Value by 2025 $2.5 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% Market Size Available for 2018–2025 Forecast Period 2020–2025 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Application, End Users and Region Geographies Covered North America (US & Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and RoE), APAC (Japan, China, India, and the RoAPAC), LATAM (Brazil, Mexico, and RoLATAM), and MEA Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities High growth opportunities in emerging countries Key Market Drivers Technological advancements in intraoperative imaging modalities

Intraoperative Imaging market major players covered in the report, such as:

General Electric Company (US)

Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)

Ziehm Imaging GmbH (Germany)

Medtronic (Ireland)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Canon Healthcare (Japan)

Stryker (US)

Brainlab AG (Germany)

IMRIS (US)

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co. (China)

Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

FUJIFILM Holdings (Japan)

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany)

Mindray Ltd. (US)

Carestream Health (US)

Analogic Corporation (US)

Allengers Medical Systems Ltd. (India)

Esaote SpA (Italy) and NeuroLogica Corporation (US)

and Among Others

This research report categorizes the intraoperative imaging market based on product, application, usabilty, end user, and region.

By Product

Mobile C Arm

Ultrasound

Laparoscopic probes

Drop-in probes

other devices

CT

MRI

X Rays

Intraoperative optical imaging

By Application

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic & Trauma Surgery

Spine Surgery

Cardiovascular Surgery

ENT Surgery

Oncology

Emergency & Trauma Surgery

Urological

HPB surgery

Colorectal

General Surgery

Other Applications

By End Users

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Clinics

Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

By Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain RoE

Asia Pacific Japan China India RoAPAC Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

The key stakeholders in the Intraoperative Imaging market include:

Medical Device Manufacturers: Companies specializing in the development and production of intraoperative imaging systems and devices play a central role in the market. These manufacturers design and produce advanced imaging equipment, such as intraoperative MRI, CT scanners, ultrasound machines, and optical imaging systems, to meet the specific needs of surgical interventions.

Surgeons and Surgical Teams: Surgeons and their teams are important stakeholders in the intraoperative imaging market. They utilize intraoperative imaging technologies during surgical procedures to visualize anatomical structures, guide surgical maneuvers, and ensure optimal outcomes. Surgeons collaborate with imaging experts to interpret images and make informed decisions during the operation.

Hospitals and Healthcare Institutions: Hospitals and healthcare institutions are significant stakeholders as they invest in and deploy intraoperative imaging systems to support surgical procedures. They play a key role in the adoption and integration of intraoperative imaging technologies into their facilities, ensuring access to advanced imaging capabilities for their surgical departments.

Research Institutions and Academia: Research institutions and academic centers contribute to the development and refinement of intraoperative imaging techniques. They conduct research to explore new imaging modalities, refine existing technologies, and evaluate the clinical effectiveness of intraoperative imaging in improving surgical outcomes. Their findings and insights drive innovation in the field.

Regulatory Authorities: Regulatory authorities, such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States, govern the approval and safety of intraoperative imaging devices and technologies. They ensure that these technologies meet regulatory standards, undergo rigorous testing, and are safe and effective for clinical use. Regulatory authorities play a critical role in ensuring patient safety and promoting the quality of intraoperative imaging systems.

Patients and Patient Advocacy Groups: Patients are essential stakeholders as they are the ultimate beneficiaries of intraoperative imaging technologies. They rely on these advanced imaging tools to enhance the accuracy and safety of surgical interventions. Patient advocacy groups provide insights into the needs and experiences of patients, advocate for improved access to intraoperative imaging technologies, and promote patient-centered care.

Healthcare Payors: Healthcare payors, including insurance companies and government healthcare programs, influence the adoption and reimbursement of intraoperative imaging technologies. They evaluate the clinical and cost-effectiveness of these technologies and make decisions regarding coverage and reimbursement. Their support and inclusion in reimbursement policies can significantly impact the adoption and utilization of intraoperative imaging systems.

Industry Associations and Professional Societies: Industry associations and professional societies, such as the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) and the American College of Surgeons (ACS), provide a platform for collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and professional development within the intraoperative imaging field. They promote best practices, guidelines, and standards, contributing to the advancement and adoption of intraoperative imaging technologies.

These stakeholders collaborate, interact, and drive the progress of the intraoperative imaging market, working towards the widespread adoption, innovation, and improvement of imaging technologies in surgical practice, ultimately benefiting patients and healthcare providers.

Recent Developments:

In 2019, Canon Medical (Japan) launched Global Illumination next-generation rendering capabilities to allow clinicians to visualize and manipulate photo-realistic anatomical images

In 2019, Seimens AG (Germany) established a new R&D center in Bengaluru, India, which offers diagnostic imaging solutions and advanced therapies. The center will manufacture mobile C-arm devices locally in India.

In 2019, IMRIS, Deerfield Imaging announced a collaboration with the Prince Sultan Military Medical City and distributor Gulf Medical Company to install the first IMRIS Surgical Theatre in Saudi Arabia.

In 2018, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) established an AI lab in Shanghai, China. The AI lab is dedicated to driving the integration of AI technologies in medical imaging, image-guided therapies, patient monitoring, health informatics, home care, and personal health applications.

Reasons to Buy the Report - The report provides insights on the following pointers:

This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market share of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the human organoids market, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.

