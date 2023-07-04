Curcumin Market Size Anticipated to Grow US$ 246.77 Million by 2032, at a CAGR of 12.7% | insightSLICE

insightSLICE Curcumin Market- insightSLICE

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Curcumin Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2023-2032 presents extensive information on the latest trends, factors driving the market growth, potential opportunities, and challenges that may impact the industry's market dynamics. It offers a detailed examination of the different types, application, and competitive landscape.

The Global Curcumin Market was estimated to be US$ 75.19 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 246.77 Million by 2032 at the CAGR of 12.7%.

Curcumin is a constituent of the Indian spice turmeric, which is a type of ginger. Curcumin is one of the three curcuminoids present in turmeric, the other two being desmethoxycurcumin and bis-desmethoxycurcumin. These curcuminoids provide turmeric its yellow colour. Additionally, curcumin is used as a food additive and yellow food colorant.

Turmeric, obtained from the rhizomes of the plant Curcuma longa, contains curcumin, a psychologically active polyphenolic molecule. Turmeric is used in many therapeutic processes; however, its medical potential is hindered by its low bioavailability. The most common use of curcumin as a nutritional supplement is found in cosmetics, as a food colouring agent in curry powders, mustards, butters, and cheeses.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

The increasing awareness among people regarding health and wellbeing is a key factor boosting the growth of the global curcumin market. In recent years, there has been a significant rise in demand for natural products with immunity-boosting properties. Research organizations worldwide have conducted several clinical trials that have proven curcumin's antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, making it suitable for the development of medical supplements and cosmetic products.

Moreover, curcumin has been shown to reduce the alteration, proliferation, and spread of tumors, exhibiting defensive effects against cancers of the skin, blood, mouth, pancreas, lung, and intestinal tract.

The changing dietary preferences of consumers will further contribute to the market's growth in the forecasted period. Global consumers are becoming more conscious of the negative effects associated with the consumption of fast foods and animal products. As a result, dietary preferences are shifting towards vegetarian and healthy food options. Turmeric extracts have found a wide range of applications in healthy food choices, which is fuelling the growth of the market.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

On the basis of nature, it is categorized into two categories: Organic and Conventional. Curcumin is extracted from turmeric, which is mainly cultivated in South Asian countries and India. India is the major global producer of turmeric, accounting for around eighty percent of the share in production.

Conventional products are cheaper than natural products and are available at a much lower rate. Hence, the Conventional segment dominates the market and is expected to be the leader in the forecasted period.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, and Others. The pharmaceutical segment holds the highest market share in the application segment. Curcumin has been used as a spice, preservative, and in traditional medicines since ancient times. With the increasing popularity of Ayurveda and Ayurvedic medicines globally, this sector is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the forecasted period.

Turmeric is used in the food & beverages industry, and with the rising awareness for a healthy lifestyle, the demand for natural drinks is expected to grow significantly, where turmeric finds its usage. With its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, turmeric is finding adoption in cosmetic products, leading to the growth of the cosmetic segment.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

Geographically, the global Curcumin Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Asia Pacific is the largest region in the global market. This is attributed to the rising demand for turmeric in the traditional medicinal and food & beverages industry.

India is the largest producer of turmeric globally. The populations of India and China are very large, and turmeric is extensively used in India and in many traditional medicines in China. Moreover, the increased awareness about healthy foods will significantly increase the demand for turmeric.

North America is the second-largest market in the global market. This is attributed to the F&B industry and the ever-increasing pharmaceutical industry. People in the region are becoming more health-conscious, and the demand for natural products is expected to grow in the forecasted period.

Europe is a major importer of turmeric. Curcumin, obtained from turmeric, is used in the cosmetic industry. Europe is a major cosmetic hub, with fashion hubs of the world residing in countries like Spain and Italy.

South America and the Middle East contribute very little to the market, owing to fewer manufacturers in the region. Additionally, the Middle East houses poorer countries where cosmetic products are less affordable. With changing lifestyles, the market is expected to grow in the future years.

Key players in the global Curcumin market include Biomax life sciences, Wacker Chemie AG, Arjuna Natural Pvt Ltd, Sydler Group of Companies, Plant Lipids Private Limited, Konark Herbal and Health Care Pvt Ltd, and Synthite Industries Limited, among others."

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

• Organic

• Conventional

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• Food & Beverage

• Pharmaceuticals

• Cosmetics

• Others

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

• North America

> United States

> Canada

> Rest of North America

• Europe

> Germany

> United Kingdom

> Italy

> France

> Spain

> Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

> Japan

> India

> China

> Australia

> South Korea

> Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

> UAE

> Saudi Arabia

> South Africa

> Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

> Brazil

> Rest of South America

