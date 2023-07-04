Automotive Airbag Silicone Market to Grow by USD 733.8 Million with CAGR of 15.4% | Stats by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Growing number of silicone-coated airbags per vehicle and increasing demand for electric vehicles are some key factors driving global automotive airbag silicone

Automotive Airbag Silicone Market Size – USD 237.5 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.4%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for curtain/side automotive airbags. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According To Analysis Of Emergen Research, the global automotive airbag silicone market size reached USD 237.5 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period. Increase in the number of silicone-coated airbags per vehicle is one of the key factors currently driving growth of the global automotive airbag silicone market. In addition, rising demand for electric vehicles is expected to boost market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, rising demand for curtain/side automotive airbags is expected to support growth of the global automotive airbag silicone market to a significant extent going ahead.

Automotive airbag silicone plays a critical role in ensuring passenger safety by providing reliable and effective cushioning during vehicular collisions. Designed to withstand extreme forces, this specialized silicone material is engineered to rapidly inflate and form a protective barrier between occupants and potential impact surfaces. Its unique properties, including high tear strength, temperature resistance, and low toxicity, enable airbags to deploy swiftly and efficiently, absorbing and dissipating energy to reduce the risk of injury. Automotive airbag silicone exemplifies the continual advancements in automotive safety technology, contributing to enhanced occupant protection and reinforcing the commitment to saving lives on the road.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

One-piece-woven segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing emphasis on diminishing accidental death rate is expected to boost growth of this segment.

The curtain/side segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period due to rising usage of airbags to protect chest of adults from side-impact collisions.

Increasing airbag installation in passenger cars to mitigate impact and save passengers' lives in collisions is expected to drive growth of the passenger cars segment, which is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global automotive airbag silicone market during the forecast period.

The robust presence of domestic and international players such as Toray Industries, Inc., Toyobo Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and DENSO Corporation in countries in Asia Pacific is driving regional market growth, which is expected to account for the fastest share growth among other regional markets during the forecast period.

The study is conducted by experienced professionals who possess extensive knowledge about how influential leaders have effectively dealt with the challenges of attracting customers and responding to competitive factors that impact their brand's position in the industry. The analysis of the Automotive Airbag Silicone market offers comprehensive insights and information that are essential for the success of any business owner.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Automotive Airbag Silicone Market Includes:

Wacker Chemie AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Kolon Industries, Inc, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Toray Industries, Inc., Toyobo Co., Ltd., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., and DENSO Corporation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global automotive airbag silicone market on the basis of type, airbag position, vehicle type, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

One-Piece-Woven

Cut-And-Sewn Seam-Sealed

Airbag Position Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Curtain/Side

Front

Knee

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Cars

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Automotive Airbag Silicone market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Automotive Airbag Silicone market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Automotive Airbag Silicone market.

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

