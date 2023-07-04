Corn Oil Market Size to Rise Worth US$ 14.03 Billion at CAGR 7.0% from 2023 to 2032 | insightSLICE

insightSLICE Corn Oil Market- insightSLICE

The key factor driving the growth of the corn oil market is the rising demand for corn oil as a biodiesel alternative to reduce carbon footprints.

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Corn Oil Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2023-2032 presents extensive information on the latest trends, factors driving the market growth, potential opportunities, and challenges that may impact the industry's market dynamics. It offers a detailed examination of the different types, application, and competitive landscape.

The Global Corn Oil Market was estimated to be US$ 7.12 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 14.03 Billion by 2032 at the CAGR of 7.0%.

Corn oil is a vegetable oil that is extracted from corn germs. The product is traditionally used as cooking oil due to its several functional properties, such as a high smoke point and anti-inflammatory properties, among others. Corn Oil finds applications in various industries, including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and animal feeds. Additionally, corn oil possesses numerous therapeutic properties, making it valuable for various uses. Moreover, it offers several health benefits, such as lowering cholesterol, improving heart health, lowering blood pressure, and serving as an emollient for the skin, among others.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐧 𝐎𝐢𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

The key factor driving the growth of the corn oil market is the rising demand for corn oil as a biodiesel alternative to reduce carbon footprints. Ethanol, a domestically produced alternative fuel, is made from oil derived from corn. Furthermore, changing regulations by various governments to reduce carbon footprints are expected to support the market.

Additionally, the diversified usage of corn oil in various sectors is also augmenting the growth of the corn oil market . There has been an increased application of the product in several end-user industries, including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, industrial, and food & beverages over time. It is used as a carrier of drug molecules in medicines and acts as a disintegrate, allowing tablets or capsules to easily break down, dissolve, and be absorbed by the body.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐧 𝐎𝐢𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

On the basis of type, the market is segregated into edible and non-edible oils. The edible segment is expected to dominate the market due to the product's therapeutic properties, making it preferable for cooking, especially frying. The oil provides various health benefits such as lowering cholesterol, reducing blood pressure, improving heart health, and acting as an emollient for the skin. The product contains high levels of alpha and gamma tocopherols, which prevent the oil from becoming rancid. Consumers focusing on a healthy lifestyle are increasingly adopting the product, thus increasing the demand for edible oils.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, animal feed, biodiesel, and animal feed.

The food & beverage segment is expected to lead this segment. The product plays an essential role in food preparation by enhancing flavour, adding texture, and making baked products crispier. It is increasingly used in commercial kitchens due to its high smoke point of 450 degrees, making it ideal for deep frying or shallow frying.

The biodiesel segment is the second largest in this category and is expected to grow rapidly in the forecasted period. This is due to the global focus on reducing carbon footprints and the increased emphasis on cleaner fuels that do not harm the environment and ecosystems.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐧 𝐨𝐢𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

Geographically, the Global Corn oil Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.

North America holds a significant corn oil market share due to increasing applications of the product in food and feedstocks industry. Consumption of biodiesel has been increasing over the years as an alternative to traditional fuels to help to curb environment pollution. There is also prevalence of obesity in country like The U.S.

Europe is also a major player contributing to this industry. The demand for the product in countries like Italy and Germany, which have the highest stock of feedstock production among European countries, is significant.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a faster pace in the forecasted period. Government initiatives to reduce carbon footprints in countries such as India, China, and Japan will contribute to the growth. Additionally, the increase in disposable income and growing economies in the region will drive the growth of the corn oil market.

South America is also expected to grow at a significant pace, primarily due to the increase in corn production in countries like Brazil and Argentina. Brazil, in particular, is one of the largest producers of biodiesel in the world.

Key players in this segment include Abu Dhabi Vegetable Oil LLC, Associated British Foods, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Bluecraft Agro, Greenfield Specialty Alcohols, Richardson International, and Ingredion Incorporation, among others where people are shifting towards more healthy food that is leading the growth in corn oil market.

