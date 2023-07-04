Global Biologics Market Projected to Reach USD 712.45 Billion by 2032 with 8% CAGR | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2022, the global Biologics Market reached USD 356.4 billion. It is projected to reach USD 712.45 billion by 2032, with a forecasted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% during the same period. The growth in market revenue is primarily attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing demand for personalized medication. Biologics, which are complex molecules derived from live cells, are utilized in the treatment of various diseases such as cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. These biologics are highly sought after due to their specificity, potency, and effectiveness in addressing previously incurable or challenging-to-treat conditions.

The demand for biologics is driven by the rising incidence of chronic diseases like diabetes and cancer. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is estimated to cause 10 million deaths worldwide in 2020, making it a significant contributor to global mortality. Biologics have shown promising results in the treatment of various cancers, including breast cancer, lung cancer, and leukemia. Additionally, the prevalence of autoimmune diseases like multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis is increasing, leading to a higher demand for biologics.

Personalized medicine is another crucial factor propelling the biologics market. Advancements in genomics and proteomics have enabled the development of targeted biologics tailored to specific biomarkers associated with a patient's condition. This approach enhances the effectiveness of treatment while reducing the risk of side effects. The growing demand for personalized therapies is expected to drive further revenue growth in the market.

Segments Covered in the Report –

• The global biologics market can be categorized based on product types and applications.

• In terms of product types, the market includes monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, recombinant proteins, cell and gene therapy, and others. Monoclonal antibodies are a significant segment within the biologics market, as they have shown remarkable efficacy in treating various diseases. Vaccines, another crucial product type, play a vital role in preventing infectious diseases and maintaining public health. Recombinant proteins, produced through genetic engineering techniques, are widely used in the development of therapeutic drugs. Cell and gene therapy, on the other hand, involve the use of living cells and genetic material to treat diseases and disorders. Lastly, the "others" category encompasses various biologics that may not fit specifically into the aforementioned categories.

• When considering the application outlook, the biologics market finds extensive use in several areas. Oncology, which focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of cancer, represents a significant application for biologics. The effectiveness of monoclonal antibodies and other biologics in targeting cancer cells has contributed to their growing role in oncology. Immunology is another crucial application area, encompassing the study and treatment of immune system disorders. Biologics have been instrumental in managing conditions related to immune system dysfunction. Additionally, biologics play a role in cardiovascular diseases, such as developing therapies for heart-related conditions. Neurology, which deals with disorders of the nervous system, also benefits from biologics in the development of treatment options. Lastly, the "others" category includes various applications where biologics are utilized but may not fall under the aforementioned categories.

• In summary, the global biologics market encompasses different product types, including monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, recombinant proteins, cell and gene therapy, and others. These biologics find applications in various fields, such as oncology, immunology, cardiovascular, neurology, and others. The continuous advancements in biotechnology and the increasing demand for targeted and personalized therapies are expected to drive the growth of the biologics market in the coming years.

Strategic development:

• Roche Holding AG and biotechnology company Sarepta Therapeutics joined forces in 2021 to collaborate on the development and commercialization of gene therapy treatments for muscular dystrophy.

• In 2021, Johnson & Johnson made an announcement regarding its acquisition of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology company that specializes in developing drugs for rare diseases.

• AbbVie Inc. unveiled a collaboration with Harpoon Therapeutics, a biotech company, in 2020. The partnership aimed to develop and commercialize innovative immunotherapy treatments for cancer.

• Amgen Inc., in 2020, finalized the acquisition of Five Prime Therapeutics, a biotechnology company. This strategic move aimed to enhance Amgen's presence and capabilities in the field of oncology drug development.

• In 2020, Novo Nordisk A/S acquired Corvidia Therapeutics, a biotech company dedicated to advancing treatments for cardiovascular diseases. The acquisition was a step towards strengthening Novo Nordisk's portfolio in the cardiovascular therapeutics sector.

Competitive Landscape:

• The global biologics market is witnessing remarkable growth as the demand for biologic drugs, derived from living cells, continues to rise for the treatment of diverse diseases. To capitalize on this growth potential, major players in the market are implementing various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, and the development and introduction of more effective products. Among the key companies operating in the global biologics market, some noteworthy players include:

• Roche Holding AG: Recognized as a leader in the biologics market, Roche Holding AG has established a strong presence with its innovative biologic drug portfolio. The company focuses on strategic partnerships and collaborations to enhance its offerings and expand its market reach.

• Johnson & Johnson: Johnson & Johnson has made significant strides in the biologics market through its acquisition of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, a specialized biotechnology company focused on rare diseases. This move strengthens Johnson & Johnson's position in the development of novel biologic drugs.

• AbbVie Inc.: AbbVie Inc. has forged collaborations with biotech companies like Harpoon Therapeutics, aiming to advance immunotherapy treatments for cancer. These strategic partnerships facilitate the development and commercialization of innovative biologic therapies.

• Amgen Inc.: Amgen Inc. demonstrated its commitment to oncology drug development by acquiring Five Prime Therapeutics, a biotech company specializing in this field. This acquisition enhances Amgen's capabilities and expands its portfolio in the oncology segment.

• Novo Nordisk A/S: Novo Nordisk A/S expanded its presence in the cardiovascular therapeutics sector through the acquisition of Corvidia Therapeutics. This strategic move bolsters Novo Nordisk's portfolio and positions the company for growth in treating cardiovascular diseases.

Pfizer Inc., and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. These companies contribute to the market's growth by investing in research and development, forming strategic alliances, and introducing innovative biologic drugs to address unmet medical needs.

