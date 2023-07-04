Electrophysiology Market | Key drivers, business insights and future trends along with leading market players

Emergen Research Logo

High rate of technological advancements is a significant factor driving global electrophysiology market revenue growth

Electrophysiology Market Size – USD 7.30 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.4%, Market Trends – Increased use of improved intracardiac ablation systems ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global electrophysiology market size is expected to reach USD 18.01 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 9.4% in 2032, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increased use of improved intracardiac ablation systems can be attributed to the steady revenue growth of the electrophysiology market. In order to block abnormal electrical signals and re-establish a regular heartbeat, cardiac ablation uses heat or cold energy to form microscopic scars inside the heart. The treatment is performed to fix issues with cardiac rhythm (arrhythmias). Small catheter flexible tubes that are placed through veins or arteries are most frequently used during cardiac ablation procedures. Ablation is occasionally carried out during cardiac surgery. A treatment called cardiac ablation is used to fix heart rhythm issues. The electrical impulses that cause the heart to beat (contract) must go along a particular path when they do so. An irregular heartbeat can result from any disturbance in the signaling pathway (arrhythmia). Cardiac ablation can be one of the initial therapies, depending on the type of heart rhythm issue. When other medications or treatments fail, they can also be used.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the high acuity information solutions market. Also, to arrive at an accurate and unbiased market forecast, data collected from secondary research sources have been analyzed and validated through primaries.

Key Electrophysiology Market participants include Abbott, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE HealthCare, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Stereotaxis, Inc., Merit Medical Systems, Boston Scientific Corporation, AtriCure, Inc., APN Health, LLC.

Key inclusions of the Electrophysiology Market report:

COVID-19 effects on growth figures.

Statistical analysis pertaining to market size, sales volume, and overall industry revenue.

Organized mentions of major market trends.

Growth opportunities.

Figures showcasing market growth rate.

Advantages and disadvantages of direct and indirect sales channels.

Insights regarding traders, distributors, and dealers present in the industry.

Some Key Findings from the Report:

The atrial fibrillation segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Atrial fibrillation, also referred to as ‘AFib,’ is the most common condition associated with an irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia). More than 2.3 million individuals in the U.S. alone suffer from atrial fibrillation, and more than 160,000 new cases are discovered yearly. If left untreated, atrial fibrillation has been shown to more than five times increase the risk of stroke and more than double the chance of mortality. In atrial fibrillation, the two top chambers of the heart (the atria) contract irregularly and quickly in response to quick electrical signals (fibrillate). During atrial fibrillation, blood collects in the atria as a result of insufficient ventricular pumping (the lower chambers of the heart).

Hospital & cardiac centers segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 owing to the presence of advanced facilities and improvement in healthcare infrastructure in developing countries. The emergence of hospitals that specialize in cardiac surgery is another factor in the segment's rise. The number of procedures conducted in hospitals and the number of patients who attend the hospital with cardiac ailments that require electrophysiology are both growing, which is raising the segment's revenue. Cardiac centers offer individuals practical instruction in diagnosing and treating patients with irregular heart rhythms. Each issue includes up-to-date, expert lectures on a subject that is crucial to their line of work.

Target Audience of the Global Electrophysiology Market Report:

Key Market Players

Investors

Venture capitalists

Small- and medium-sized and large enterprises

Third-party knowledge providers

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Global market producers, distributors, traders, and suppliers

Research organizations, consulting companies, and various alliances interested in this sector

Government bodies, independent regulatory authorities, and policymakers

Emergen Research has segmented the global electrophysiology market on the basis of product, indication, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022–2032)

Electrophysiology Laboratory Devices

Electrophysiology Ablation Catheters

EP Diagnostic Catheters

Access Devices

Others

Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022–2032)

Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial Flutter

Atrioventricular Nodal Reentry Tachycardia (AVNRT)

Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome (WPW)

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022–2032)

Hospitals & Cardiac Centers

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the overall Electrophysiology Market and its segments?

What are the key segments and sub-segments in the market?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges of the Electrophysiology Market and how they are expected to impact the market?

What are the attractive investment opportunities within the Electrophysiology Market ?

What is the Electrophysiology Market size at the regional and country-level?

Who are the key market players and their key competitors?

What are the strategies for growth adopted by the key players in Electrophysiology Market ?

