The Future Of Drone Insurance: Market Analysis And Forecast Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company’s “Drone Insurance Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the drone insurance global market. As per TBRC’s drone insurance global market forecast, the drone insurance market size is expected to grow to $1.81 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.4%.

The growth in the drone insurance global market is due to increasing number of drone accidents. North America region is expected to hold the largest drone insurance market share. Major players in the drone insurance market include Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty, AIG US, Avion Insurance, Driessen Assuradeuren, Coverdrone.

Drone Insurance Market Segments

• By Coverage Type: Liability Coverage, Hull Damage, Theft Coverage, Loss or Flyaway Coverage, Payload Coverage, Personal Injury Coverage, Ground Equipment Coverage, Other Coverage Types

• By Pricing: Hourly, Monthly, Annually

• By Application: Commercial, Personal, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global drone insurance market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Drone insurance is insurance that covers the costs of accidental bodily harm or damage to property or assets caused by drone operations. Drone insurance also covers the costs associated with drone damage. Drone insurance covers the cost of insuring drones.

