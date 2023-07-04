Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market Emerging Trend, Outlook and Future Scope Analysis 2032

Reports And Data

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) market size was USD 2.56 Billion in 2032, and register a revenue CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period

NEW YORK CITY, U.S., UNITED STATES, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2022, the global of Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market amounted to USD 1.25 Billion. Over the forecast period, it is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%, reaching USD 2.56 Billion by 2032. The increasing demand for PVDF is attributed to its distinct characteristics, such as chemical resistance, Ultraviolet (UV) resistance, high melting point, and exceptional mechanical strength. These properties make it highly sought after in various industries, including building and construction, electrical and electronics, and chemical processing. Additionally, the renewable energy sector, especially the solar industry, is contributing to the demand for PVDF due to the growing awareness of clean and sustainable energy sources.

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market Segments:

The Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) market size was valued at USD 1.25 Billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2032, reaching a revenue of USD 2.56 Billion in 2032. The market estimation is based on historical data from 2020 to 2021, and the forecast period spans from 2022 to 2032. The revenue forecast is measured in USD billion.

The report covers various aspects of the PVDF market, including revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends. It analyzes the market based on product type outlook and end-use outlook. In terms of product type, PVDF can be classified into homopolymer and copolymer. When considering the end-use outlook, the market caters to industries such as chemicals, electrical and electronics, building and construction, oil and gas, and others.

The geographical scope of the report includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa regions. These regions are analyzed to understand the market dynamics and opportunities present in each.

Overall, the PVDF market is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period, driven by factors such as its unique properties, increasing demand from various industries, and the growing focus on clean and sustainable energy sources.

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market Strategic Developments:

In 2021, Arkema SA launched a new range of Kynar polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) resins for use in lithium-ion battery components. The new range of Kynar PVDF resins is designed to improve the safety and performance of lithium-ion batteries, especially in Electric Vehicles (EVs).

In 2020, Solvay S.A. acquired European Carbon Fiber GmbH, a German company that specializes in manufacturing high-quality carbon fiber reinforced thermoplastics. The acquisition was aimed at expanding Solvay's product offerings in the aerospace, automotive, and oil & gas industries.

In 2020, Daikin Industries, Ltd. announced the launch of a new range of PVDF products for use in the semiconductor industry. The new PVDF products are designed to meet the high purity and performance requirements of the semiconductor industry.

In 2020, Kureha Corporation announced the development of a new PVDF product for use in the automotive industry. The new PVDF product is designed to improve the performance and durability of automotive fuel systems.

In 2019, 3M Company announced the acquisition of Acelity Inc., a medical device company that specializes in wound care and surgical products. The acquisition was aimed at expanding 3M's product offerings in the healthcare industry.

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market Competitive landscape:

The global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) market report includes an analysis of several major companies operating in the industry. These companies play a significant role in shaping the market dynamics and competition within the PVDF market. Some of the prominent companies covered in the report are Arkema SA, Solvay S.A., Daikin Industries, Ltd., Kureha Corporation, 3M Company, AGC Inc., and AkzoNobel N.V.

Arkema SA is a leading global specialty chemicals company that offers a wide range of products, including PVDF. Solvay S.A. is another prominent player in the PVDF market, known for its expertise in advanced materials and specialty chemicals. Daikin Industries, Ltd., a multinational company based in Japan, is recognized for its innovation and production of various chemical products, including PVDF.

Kureha Corporation is a Japanese chemical manufacturer specializing in high-performance materials, and it has a significant presence in the PVDF market. 3M Company, a renowned multinational conglomerate, is involved in diverse industries, including chemicals and materials. AGC Inc., a global glass manufacturer, also produces PVDF along with other specialty chemicals. AkzoNobel N.V., a Dutch multinational company, is recognized for its expertise in paints, coatings, and specialty chemicals, including PVDF.

These companies contribute to the competitive landscape of the PVDF market, driving innovation, product development, and market expansion. Their presence in the industry signifies the growing importance and demand for PVDF in various applications and sectors globally.

