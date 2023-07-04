Power Discrete and Module Market Driven by Increasing Demand for Electronic and Electrical Component

Reports And Data

Various applications require high power efficiency, and this is one of the driving factors driving growth of the power discrete and module market.

The global power discrete and module market size was significantly robust in 2020 and is expected to register a rapidly inclining revenue CAGR over the forecast period.” — Reports and Data

NEW YORK, U.S, UNITED STATE, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The power discrete and module market had a strong performance in 2020, and it is anticipated to maintain a steady growth rate over the forecast period. The market growth is primarily driven by the escalating demand for electronic and electrical components in various sectors, such as energy and power generation equipment, electric vehicles, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, solar farms, and others.

Discrete devices refer to individual semiconductors, such as transistors and diodes, that serve a specific function. Power transistors, a type of discrete device, are essential in many applications, as they regulate voltage and help reduce power consumption and heat generation.

To get a sample copy of the report, click on @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/413

Top Companies Operating in the Global Power Discrete and Module Market Report:

Infineon Technologies AG, Toshiba Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, ON Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Texas Instruments, ROHM Semiconductors, and Semtech Corporation.

Driving Factors of Power Discrete and Module Market

• Increasing demand for energy-efficient devices: The growing need for energy-efficient products and systems across various industries, such as automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, and renewable energy, is driving the demand for power discrete and module components. These devices help in reducing power losses, improving performance, and enhancing overall energy efficiency.

• Increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs): The global shift towards electric vehicles is a significant driver for the power discrete and module market. EVs require power electronics components to manage the vehicle's powertrain, charging infrastructure, and energy storage systems. The rising demand for EVs fuels the need for power semiconductor devices like insulated gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs), MOSFETs, and diodes.

• Growth of renewable energy generation: The rapid growth of renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power, drives the demand for power electronics components. Power discrete and module devices are used in solar inverters, wind turbine systems, and energy storage systems to efficiently convert and manage power generated from renewable sources.

• Rising demand for consumer electronics: The expanding consumer electronics market, driven by factors like technological advancements, increasing disposable income, and changing lifestyles, creates a demand for power discrete and module components. These components are used in smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, smart appliances, and other electronic devices to ensure efficient power management and improved functionality.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Click here to know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/power-discrete-module-market

Further market segmentation

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 - 2028)

• Rectifier

• IGBT

• MOSFET

• Other

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 - 2028)

• Silicon (Si)

• Silicon Carbide (SiC)

• Gallium Nitride (GaN)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 - 2028)

• Telecommunication

• Automotive

• Industrial

• Others

Key Takeaways of the Global Power Discrete and Module Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Power Discrete and Module industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Power Discrete and Module market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the global Power Discrete and Module market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/413

Thanks for reading our report. Please connect with us in case you require further details on the report or its customization. Our market research team will ensure the report is well-suited to your needs.

Browse More

Disposable Tableware Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/disposable-tableware-market

Industrial Food Cutting Machines Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/industrial-food-cutting-machines-market

Heat Cost Allocator Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/heat-cost-allocator-market

Organic Dairy Products Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/organic-dairy-products-market

Smart Sports Equipment Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/smart-sports-equipment-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.