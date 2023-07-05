Loretta J. Womack Thanks LA Festival of Books 2023 & Attendees for Featuring Her Book, The Ten Demandments
Loretta J. Womack Thanks LA Festival of Books 2023 & Attendees for Featuring Her Book, The Ten DemandmentsLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Loretta J. Womack, author of The Ten Demandments: For Husband, Wife, Children, and Self, expresses gratitude to the attendees and book enthusiasts of the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books (LATFOB) 2023 who contributed to the success of the 2-day event held at the University of Southern California from April 22-23.
Womack exhibited her 68-page book, a thought-provoking and uplifting reinterpretation of the Ten Commandments, specifically adapted for Christian relationships and family dynamics. The book provides invaluable biblical guidance for adhering to these essential principles, and promoting a strong foundation of faith, love, and respect within Christian households. Furthermore, it emphasizes the importance of placing God at the center of our lives, serving as a constant reminder of the divine presence that guides and nurtures both individuals and families on their spiritual journey.
Womack remains deeply touched and impressed by the positive reception her book garnered from attendees at the event. She also extends her appreciation to the event organizers, who enabled her to promote her work to a wide and diverse range of audience members.
In response to the outpouring of support she experienced during the event, Womack commits to crafting more stories to inspire and uplift readers, encouraging them to nurture and maintain their faith in God as they navigate through life's challenges.
The Ten Demandments: For Husband, Wife, Children, and Self is still available in Kindle and print versions at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
If you want to know more about Loretta J. Womack's works, be sure to check out her interview with MainSpring Books. For additional information and updates on the author's books, visit her website: https://givememyflowers.com/. Don't miss out on the opportunity to delve into her captivating literary world!
