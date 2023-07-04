Submit Release
Statement of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on the Vietnam-banned 'Barbie' movie

July 4, 2023

STATEMENT OF SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON THE VIETNAM-BANNED 'BARBIE' MOVIE

This is not a first as there had been similar cases in the past such as the movies titled "Uncharted" and "Abominable" that have been pulled out from our cinemas because of a brief glimpse of the unilaterally declared nine-dash line of China.

Kung dati ay nagawang ipa-ban ng Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) ang commercial screenings ng mga nasabing pelikula, hindi na ako magugulat kung ganoon din ang magiging aksyon ng ahensya lalo na't kahalintulad na isyu ang kinakaharap ngayon ng produksyon na nasa likod ng pelikulang "Barbie."

It may be a work of fiction but still, this is a very sensitive issue. It is contrary to our national interest and China has no historic rights in the waters within the nine-dash line. No less than the Arbitral Tribunal already held in 2016 that this infamous line has no legal basis.

Matagal natin na ipinaglaban ito at dapat lamang na manindigan tayo sa mga usapin na may kinalaman sa soberanya ng bansa. Umaasa tayo na sa lalong madaling panahon ay makakapagbigay ng desisyon ang MTRCB ukol dito.

