Poultry Farming Equipment Market Surpass US$ 5.9 Bn by 2031 to Expand at a CAGR of 4.4% Says, Transparency Market Research

Surge in consumption of poultry meat, estimated to constitute 47% of protein consumed from meat sources by 2031, is creating lucrative market opportunities. Advantages of reduced operational time and cost-effectiveness, leading to adoption by macro- and micro-sized poultry farms, support growth of the semi-automatic poultry farm equipment segment

Increase in consumption of poultry meat and the modernization of poultry farming are fueling the poultry farming equipment market. Furthermore, the increased focus on raising poultry birds in a natural environment is creating lucrative poultry market opportunities.

Poultry farming equipment refers to tools used for various purposes in poultry farming, such as hatching, housing brooding, feeding, and cleaning. Poultry farming equipment is primarily of three types: manual, semi-automatic, and automatic.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 4.0 Bn Estimated Value US$ 5.9 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 4.4% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 190 Pages Market Segmentation Type, Mode of Operation, Poultry Type, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered OFFICINE FACCO & C. Spa, Big Dutchman International GmbH, Vencomatic Group, Tecno Poultry Equipment, Valco Companies, Inc., Petersime NV, Jamesway Incubator Company, Jansen Poultry Equipment, LUBING Maschinenfabrik Ludwig Bening GmbH & Co. KG, SKA S.r.l, and ME International Installation GMBH





Competitive Analysis

The global landscape is fragmented due to the presence of numerous local and global players. Leading manufacturers are engaging in R&D activities to launch new products and stay ahead in the competition.

Prominent players in the poultry farming equipment market include OFFICINE FACCO & C. Spa, Vencomatic Group, Valco Companies Inc., Jansen Poultry Equipment, and Tecno Poultry Equipment.

Growth Drivers

Increase in focus on modernizing poultry farming for improved productivity is driving the poultry farming equipment market

Shift in practice to raise poultry birds in a natural environment for improved quality meat and eggs is fueling the demand for cage-free farming equipment, thereby boosting market development

Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global industry during the forecast period. The growth in the market in the region is evident by the presence of several poultry breeds and rise in consumption of poultry meat.

The market in Middle East & Africa is also anticipated to witness significant growth in the next few years. Increase in support for local breeds and the availability of government subsidies are driving market statistics in the region.

Key Findings of Study

Modernization of Poultry Farming Fueling Market Development – Adoption of poultry tools and equipment is associated with a number of benefits for poultry farmers, including increased productivity and efficiency. Modern poultry equipment enables automated care of birds, thereby eliminating the need for manual tasks.

Modern farming equipment enables the provision of feed in the right quantity at the right time. The adoption of these tools also boosts hygiene to ensure optimal bird health and growth. Installation of climate control and waste management systems has led to increased profitability in poultry farming. Therefore, modernization of poultry farming is anticipated to spur market growth in the next few years.

Increase in Poultry Consumption – Rise in preference for white meat in developed countries is likely to strengthen the growth of the poultry industry. Poultry meat is considered healthy and easy to cook. In middle- and low-income countries, poultry is considered a cheaper alternative to other meats and is therefore consumed in large quantities. According to a recent publication of the OECD-FAO, protein availability from poultry is likely to increase by 16% by 2031, and it is expected to account for 47% of animal protein. Therefore, the rise in consumption of poultry meat is boosting the poultry farming equipment market statistics.

Growth in the poultry farming sector and rise in adoption of modern poultry farming practices are also propelling market demand, especially in middle- and low-income countries.

Rise in Demand for Poultry Drinkers and Feeders – Based on type, the poultry drinkers and feeders segment is anticipated to account for the leading market share during the forecast period. The segment held 17.2% share of the market in 2022. Poultry farmers are increasingly replacing outdated equipment with modern ones in order to maintain hygiene while feeding and administering routine vaccinations to birds.

Semi-automatic Equipment Witnesses Uptick in Demand – In terms of mode of operation, the semi-automatic segment dominated the global industry in 2022. Micro- and macro-sized poultry farms are increasingly installing semi-automatic poultry farming equipment, as they help reduce operational time and are cost-effective.

The automatic segment is anticipated to witness sizable growth in the next few years. Increase in the entry of multinational companies into the poultry farming landscape and rise in labor scarcity are fueling the demand for automatic equipment.

The poultry farming equipment market is segmented as follows;

Global Poultry Farming Equipment Market, by Type

Poultry Houses Layer House Breeder House Broiler House Others (Environment Controlled, etc.)

Poultry Aviaries

Breeders / Nesting Systems

Cooling & Ventilation Systems

Lighting Systems

Poultry Drinkers & Feeders

Silos

Hatching Equipment

Egg Handling Equipment

Washers & Waste Removal Systems

Others (Monitoring Systems and Vaccination Systems, etc.)



Global Poultry Farming Equipment Market, by Poultry Type

Chicken

Duck

Turkey

Others (Goose, Rabbit, etc.)

Global Poultry Farming Equipment Market, by Mode of Operation

Manual

Semi-automatic

Automatic



Global Poultry Farming Equipment Market, by Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Global Poultry Farming Equipment Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



