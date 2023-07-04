Tomato Processing Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report And Forecast 2023-2028
Tomato Processing Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report And Forecast 2023-202830 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Expert Market Research (EMR), the global tomato processing market is aided by the rising production and consumption of processed tomatoes. In 2022, 79.52 million tons of processed tomatoes were consumed globally. Their consumption is expected to grow further, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% in the forecast period of 2023-2028 to attain 99.46 million tons in 2028.
Tomato processing involves a series of procedures to transform fresh tomatoes into products like tomato paste, tomato sauce, tomato ketchup, and canned tomatoes, among others. Processed tomato products form an essential part of a myriad of food products, ranging from pizzas, pasta, stews, soups to juices and preserves.
Besides their culinary utility, processed tomatoes are rich in lycopene, a powerful antioxidant, which is beneficial for heart health, skin health, and overall well-being. Additionally, processed tomatoes demonstrate excellent thickening, stabilising, and flavour-enhancing properties, making them a precious ingredient across diverse food and beverage applications.
The global tomato processing market growth is primarily driven by the increasing consumer preference for ready-to-eat and easy-to-cook food products. As awareness of the benefits and convenience associated with processed food continues to spread, there has been a significant shift towards quick and easy meals, thereby leading to a surge in demand for processed tomato products. This shift, along with the emerging trend of global culinary exploration, have further boosted the popularity of processed tomato products, as they are integral to many international cuisines.
The widening applications of processed tomatoes in various sectors are also significantly propelling the tomato processing market. In the food service industry, processed tomatoes are used extensively in a range of dishes from different cuisines. They are also a crucial ingredient in the manufacturing of various condiments and seasonings, enhancing the taste and texture of the final product. Moreover, their high lycopene content makes processed tomatoes essential in the health and wellness food segment.
Furthermore, the growing demand for organic and locally sourced products in the food and beverage industry has steered an increased focus on tomato processing. With the rise of conscious consumerism and an increasing preference for sustainable and locally produced foods, processed tomatoes have come to the fore as a key component in such products, thereby bolstering the tomato processing market expansion.
Market Segmentation
The market can be divided based on distribution channel, end use, and region.
Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Convenience Stores
• Speciality Stores
• Online Stores
• Others
Market Breakup by End Use
• Sauces
• Paste
• Canned Tomatoes
• Ketchup
• Juice
• Others
Market Breakup by Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
The EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global tomato processing companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report by Expert Market Research are as follows:
• Campbell Soup Company
• J.G. Boswell Tomato Company
• Chumak Company
• Morning Star Company
• CONESA Group
• Others
