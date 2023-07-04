Luxury Cosmetics Market is Expected to Generate Worth of $81,247.6 Million, and Grow At CAGR of 5.6% During 2019-2026

Luxury Cosmetics Market

The skincare segment growing at a CAGR of 5.30% and makeup segment growing fastest with a CAGR of 6.10% between 2019 and 2026

The availability of counterfeit products in the market and short life span of natural cosmetic products are expected to hamper the luxury cosmetics market growth during the forecast period. ” — Shankar Bhandalkar

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Luxury Cosmetics Market by Type, Product Type, End User, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026,". The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends. 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐥𝐮𝐱𝐮𝐫𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟓𝟐,𝟕𝟒𝟖.𝟒 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟖𝟏,𝟐𝟒𝟕.𝟔 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟔% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔.

Luxury cosmetics refer to the cosmetic products, which are used to cleanse the skin. They are manufactured using premium quality and organic ingredients, which are priced at a higher end as compared to consumer cosmetic products. Luxury cosmetics are primarily divided into skincare, haircare, makeup products, and fragrances, which are manufactured using premium quality ingredients and sold largely through specialty stores and e-commerce.

In addition, the increase in use of e-commerce (brand) websites to purchase luxury products, which are not available in the home country further propels the growth of the market. Moreover, rise in disposable income in the developing nations has majorly influenced the cosmetics consumption pattern among individuals in those regions. In addition, the rise in awareness among consumers regarding halal cosmetics has to a great extent prompted the market’s growth worldwide.

The organic products segment in the luxury cosmetic market is anticipated to exhibit the highest market share during the forecast period. The global rise in health consciousness among individuals boosts the demand for organic and natural cosmetic products in various countries across the globe. The global luxury cosmetics market is primarily driven by rise in consumer demand for products manufactured using naturally derived ingredients as compared to synthetic.

According to global luxury cosmetics market analysis, the market is segmented based on type, product type, end user, distribution channel, and region. By type, it comprises organic and conventional products. Based on product type, it is classified into skincare, haircare, makeup and fragrances. By end user, it is bifurcated into male and female. By distribution channel, it is categorized into supermarket/hypermarket, e-commerce, specialty/monobrand stores, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐥𝐮𝐱𝐮𝐫𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

• L’Oréal

• Shiseido Company

• Limited

• Christian Dior

• Puig

• Coty Inc.

• Kao Corporation

• Revlon Inc.

• The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

• Oriflame Cosmetics AG

• KOSÉ Corporation.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐮𝐱𝐮𝐫𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

• Based on product type, the skincare segment accounted for the highest share of luxury cosmetics market in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 5.30% and makeup segment growing fastest with a CAGR of 6.10% between 2019 and 2026.

• Based on type, the conventional segment accounted for about 75% of the global luxury cosmetics market in 2018. However, the organic segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.60% during the forecast period.

• Based on end user, the women segment is accounted for the highest share in luxury cosmetics market in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 5.20% and men segment growing fastest with a CAGR of 6.60% between 2019 to 2026.

• Based on distribution channel, the specialty store segment accounted for about 75% of the global luxury cosmetics market share in 2018. However, the e-commerce segment is expected to grow fastest at a CAGR of 7.50% during the forecast period.

