What to Consider When Choosing a Crypto Wallet: Guide by NC Wallet
Thinking about joining the crypto industry? One thing is for certain — a good crypto wallet is required! For those who feel confused by the overwhelming selection of crypto wallets, NC Wallet is here to help.
Here are 5 important questions to answer before choosing the right crypto wallet:
Are my funds well-protected?
A good crypto wallet is open about its security policies. To protect customers, “serious wallets” are constantly increasing safety to ensure the holdings remain untouched. For instance, users might want to check for the availability of two-factor authentication, alerts and notifications, limits on withdrawal, etc.
What assets can I work with?
Instead of focusing on adding support for tens of hundreds of unverified projects, the best wallets offer access to the most popular cryptos, such as BTC, ETH, USDT, MATIC, SOL, etc. These assets offer maximum utility and have proven to be safe and secure over time.
Is it expensive to use this wallet?
Most wallets charge additional commissions on top of network fees. Remember that there’s always the perfect escape — NC Wallet covers all these expenses and guarantees 100% commission-free transactions for several popular networks.
How convenient is my wallet?
Convenience should always be a priority! If making crypto operations requires additional skills or takes a long time, then it’d be better to look for an alternative option. Modern-day crypto wallets simplify the user experience: they offer an intuitive design, have online tech support, and are available on any platform and device.
What are people saying?
Take a look at some of the reviews — from the user’s perspective. A good crypto wallet can boast a prevailingly positive online representation and deal with criticism in a healthy way. Public ratings are always accessible to all users via App Store or Google Play Store.
About NC Wallet
Zafiro International Ltd.’s NC Wallet is an “all-under-one-roof” platform that incorporates the characteristics of a safe, well-protected, and user-oriented wallet. The first crypto wallet to offer 100% commission-free transactions with Bitcoin, Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, and other networks is quickly growing and evolving into an internationally recognized service. Check out NC Wallet’s free web and mobile versions — available for both iOS and Android users.
