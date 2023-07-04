Single Cell Analysis System Market is expected to exhibit CAGR of 7.8%, and likely to hit worth of US$ 7.2 Billion by year 2033 end | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The growing demand for single-cell analysis systems is being driven by the increasing focus on drug discovery and development. In the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, there is a critical need for efficient tools that can provide detailed insights into cellular behavior, functions, and interactions. Single-cell analysis systems fulfill this need by allowing researchers to study individual cells and uncover cellular heterogeneity

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global single-cell analysis systems Market is projected to experience substantial growth in the coming years. This growth is driven by various factors, including the rising demand for predictive testing, cancer diagnostics, stem cell research, and single-cell genomics. In 2022, the global single-cell analysis system market is valued at US$ 3.2 Billion, growing at a steady CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2033.



The increasing emphasis on drug discovery and development is a significant driver behind the growing demand for single-cell analysis systems. In the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, there is a critical need for efficient tools and technologies that can provide detailed insights into cellular behavior, functions, and interactions. Single-cell analysis systems fulfill this need by enabling researchers to study individual cells and uncover cellular heterogeneity, which plays a crucial role in disease mechanisms and drug responses.

As drug discovery and development continue to be a priority for the pharmaceutical industry, the demand for single-cell analysis systems is expected to grow. These systems provide a powerful toolset for researchers to explore the intricacies of cellular biology, enabling them to make breakthroughs in understanding diseases and developing innovative treatments.

The utilization of various technologies, such as manual, semi-automated, and automated systems, for single-cell analysis, serves as a significant driver in the market. These diverse technological approaches cater to the different needs and preferences of researchers and scientists in conducting their studies. The availability of multiple options allows for flexibility and customization in single-cell analysis, enabling researchers to choose the most suitable system for their specific experimental requirements. This market driver reflects the importance of offering a range of technologies to accommodate the diverse needs of researchers and enhance the efficiency and accuracy of single-cell analysis.

Key Takeaways from this Market Study:

In the single-cell analysis market, consumables take the lead as the top product category, accounting for a 49.3% market value share in 2022. This segment drives market growth due to its widespread utilization in diagnostic testing applications.

By system type, the automated cell analysis system holds the leading position with a market share of 42.0% in the single-cell analysis market in 2022, providing advanced and efficient solutions for studying individual cells.

By application, receptor functional analysis accounts for 14.3% of the total market share in 2022.

North America is the leading market by 36.9% market value share in 2022 in the single-cell analysis market, characterized by its strong presence of key market players, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and significant investments in research and development.

“The rapid growth of the market is driven by the increasing demand for enhanced diagnostics and research in fields like cancer and stem cell studies. This demand creates significant opportunities for innovation and global expansion in the market,” - says an analyst of Future Market Insights (FMI).

Market Competition pointers:

The omics field has started to rapidly evolve due to the advancement of technology and artificial intelligence intervention.

In May 2023, Deepcell introduces REM-I, an AI-powered single-cell analysis platform that enables scalable imaging, high-dimensional analysis, and cell sorting for unprecedented insights into cell biology and morpholomics.

In February 2023, Max Read Kits for single-cell applications are now available from Singular Genomics. The Max Read Kits are intended for use with the company's G4 Sequencing Platform for single-cell applications.

What Does this Report Cover?

In its newest analysis, Future Market Insights provides a unique viewpoint and actionable insights on the single cell analysis system market, giving a historical demand assessment from 2107 to 2022 and estimates from 2023 to 2033. The global single cell analysis system market is divided in depth to cover every area of the industry and provide the reader with a comprehensive market intelligence approach.

The analysis is based on by system type (manual single cell analysis system, semi-automated cell analysis system, & automated cell analysis system), by product (instruments { flow cytometers, polymerase chain reaction, mass spectroscopy, next generation sequencing systems, high content screening systems, automated cell counters, microscopes, cell microarrays, hemocytometers, and, others}, consumables and software), by technology (time-lapse microscopy, fluorescence microscopy, confocal microscopy, total internal reflection fluorescence (TIRF), microscopy microfluidics-based systems, impedance-based analysis biosensors and fluorescent probes & others), by application (cell viability and proliferation, apoptosis, compound mediated cytotoxicity, receptor functional analysis, pathogen detection, viral studies, gene expression, stem cell monitoring, angiogenesis, immunocytochemistry, cell cycle analysis, drug screening cell, culture monitoring, & other application), by end user (hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, pharma & biopharmaceutical companies, academic and research organization, & contact research organization), and across 7 regions of world.

Key Players are:

10x Genomics

Fluidigm Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Illumina

Takara Bio

Agilent Technologies

Mission Bio

NanoString Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Miltenyi Biotec GmbH

BGI Group

Genotypic Technology Pvt. Ltd.

SciGenom Labs Pvt. Ltd.



Key Market Segments Covered:

By Product:

Instruments Flow Cytometers Polymerase Chain Reaction Mass Spectroscopy Next Generation Sequencing Systems High Content Screening Systems Automated Cell Counters Microscopes Cell Microarrays Hemocytometers Others

Consumables

Softwares



By System Type:

Manual Single Cell Analysis System

Semi-Automated Cell Analysis System

Automated Cell Analysis System



By Application:

Viral studies

Receptor Functional Analysis

Immunocytochemistry

Apoptosis

Pathogen Detection

Compound Mediated Cytotoxicity

Cell Viability and Proliferation

Stem Cell Monitoring

Gene expression

Cell Culture Monitoring

Angiogenesis

Cell Cycle Analysis

Other Application

Drug Screening

By Technology:

Impedance-Based Analysis

Biosensors and Fluorescent Probes

Fluorescence Microscopy

Time-lapse microscopy

Microfluidics-Based Systems

Others

Confocal Microscopy

Total Internal Reflection Fluorescence (TIRF) Microscopy

