Global Image Recognition In Retail Market Is Expected To Grow At More Than 20% Annual Rate Through The Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 28, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Image Recognition In Retail Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s image recognition in retail market forecast, the image recognition in retail market size is expected to grow to $4.16 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 20.4%.

The growth in the image recognition in retail industry is due to increasing use of image recognition applicationss. North America region is expected to hold the largest image recognition in retail market share. Major players in the image recognition in retail market include Catchoom, Ricoh Innovations, Blippar, LTU Tech, Google LLC, Wikitude.

Image Recognition In Retail Market Segments

• By Type: Code Recognition, Digital Image Processing, Facial Recognition, Object Recognition, Other Types

• By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

• By Deployment: On-Premises, Cloud

• By Application: Scanning And Imaging, Image Search, Security And Surveillance, Augmented Reality, Marketing And Advertising, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global image recognition in retail market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Image recognition in retail is an algorithm that analyses a picture or video, decodes its information, and identifies the image as representing a certain brand, product, category, or something else entirely. Image recognition in retail is used to maintain shelf health, display compliance, competitive insight, and planogram compliance.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Image Recognition In Retail Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Image Recognition In Retail Market Value And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

