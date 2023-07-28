Fish Processing Market Size, Share, Prospects, Trends And Drivers For The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company's Fish Processing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Global Fish Processing Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s fish processing market forecast, the fish processing market size is expected to reach $252.33 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.3%.
The growth in the fish processing market is due to growth of the aquaculture industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest fish processing industry share. Major fish processing companies include Charon Pokphand Food, Royal Greenland A/S, Higher Liner Food Incorp, Leroy Seafood Group.
Fish Processing Industry Segments
• By Source: Marine, Inland
• By Species: Fish, Crustaceans, Mollusks, Other Species
• By Processing: Frozen, Preserved, Other Processes
• By Application: Food, Non-food
• By Geography: The global fish processing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Fish processing comprises of processes involving fish and fish products from the point the fish was caught or harvested until the final product is delivered to the consumer. Additionally, fish processing includes any aquatic organism harvested for commercial purposes, whether obtained in wild fisheries, aquaculture, or fish farming. The method ensures that fish products are entirely safe for human consumption and that suitable hygienic conditions are maintained.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Fish Processing Market Trends
4. Fish Processing Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Fish Processing Market Prospects And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
