Fish Processing Market Size, Share, Prospects, Trends And Drivers For The Forecast Period

The Business Research Company’s “Global Fish Processing Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s fish processing market forecast, the fish processing market size is expected to reach $252.33 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.3%.

The growth in the fish processing market is due to growth of the aquaculture industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest fish processing industry share. Major fish processing companies include Charon Pokphand Food, Royal Greenland A/S, Higher Liner Food Incorp, Leroy Seafood Group.

Fish Processing Industry Segments

• By Source: Marine, Inland

• By Species: Fish, Crustaceans, Mollusks, Other Species

• By Processing: Frozen, Preserved, Other Processes

• By Application: Food, Non-food

• By Geography: The global fish processing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Fish processing comprises of processes involving fish and fish products from the point the fish was caught or harvested until the final product is delivered to the consumer. Additionally, fish processing includes any aquatic organism harvested for commercial purposes, whether obtained in wild fisheries, aquaculture, or fish farming. The method ensures that fish products are entirely safe for human consumption and that suitable hygienic conditions are maintained.

