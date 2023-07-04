Cryogenic Pump Market Statistics & Research Overview by 2030

Cryogenic Pump

Cryogenic Pump Market is projected to hit US$ 854 million by 2030

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --

The global cryogenic pump market size was valued at $610.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $854.0 million by 2030, with expected CAGR of 3.4% from 2021 to 2030.

A cryogenic pump is a type of pump designed to handle extremely low-temperature fluids, typically those below -150 degrees Celsius (-238 degrees Fahrenheit). These pumps are commonly used in various industrial applications where the handling and transfer of cryogenic fluids, such as liquid nitrogen, oxygen, or helium, are required.

Download Report Sample: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1572

Cryogenic pumps operate based on the principle of condensation and expulsion of gases. They use cryogenic fluids to cool and condense gases present in the pumping chamber, causing them to liquefy and be expelled from the system. This process creates a vacuum that allows the pump to continuously evacuate gases from the system.

North America region registered the highest market share and is projected to maintain the same during the forecast period.

The key players profiled in this report include Atlas Copco AB, Ebara Corporation, Cryostar, Fives, Flowserve Corporation, Gemmecotti Srl, Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Ruhrpumpen, SHI Cryogenics Group, and Trillium Flow Technologies.

Depending on type, the kinetic pump segment emerged as the global leader in 2020 and is anticipated to be the largest markets during the forecast period.

As per application, LNG segment emerged as the global leader in 2020 and is anticipated to be the largest markets during the forecast period.

According to end-use industry, energy & power segment emerged as the global leader in 2020 and is anticipated to be the largest markets during the forecast period.

Rise in demand for oil & gas and growth in expansion of energy infrastructure led to increase in demand for cryogenic pumps which, in turn, drives the cryogenic pump market growth.

Cryogenic pump is a vacuum pump that seize gases by condensation on a relatively cooler surface, which is at a low temperature. The efficiency of the pump majorly depends on the freezing and boiling points of the gases, which are to be transported.

The global cryogenic pumps market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period, owing to the fact that the use of cryogenic pumps is becoming important & inevitable.

Cryogenic pumps find a wide range of applications in handling and transfer of cryogenic fluids such as oxygen, hydrogen, argon, nitrogen, and other liquefied hydrocarbons.

Increase in demand for liquid gases at rapid pace across several end-user industries accelerates the market growth.

Buy This Report (271 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://bit.ly/3IEGCUH

Cryogenic pumps need to be carefully designed and constructed to handle the low temperatures and unique properties of cryogenic fluids. Special materials with low thermal conductivity and high strength, such as stainless steel or non-magnetic alloys, are often used to ensure compatibility with the cryogenic environment. Additionally, proper insulation and cooling mechanisms are incorporated to prevent excessive heat transfer and maintain low temperatures.

Cryogenic pumps are essential for the safe and efficient handling of cryogenic fluids in various industrial applications. They enable the transfer, storage, and utilization of these extremely low-temperature fluids, contributing to advancements in industries such as energy, research, and space exploration.

Impact Of Covid-19 On The Global Cryogenic Pump Market Industry

Manufacturing of cryogenic pump stopped for a specific period due to high peak of COVID-19, which highly impacted the sales of cryogenic pump.

Sales of cryogenic pump are directly proportional to the demand for oil & gas. COVID-19 outbreak negatively impacted oil & gas segment amid the lockdown imposed and recorded a huge decline in crude oil prices in 2020, due to the resumed overflow production, However, the continued upstream activities did not impact the demand for cryogenic pump.

Furthermore, import & export activities were significantly impacted, which, in turn, adversely affected the industries using cryogenic pump, thereby affecting the global cryogenic pump market share.

The COVID-19 pandemic has curtailed the movement of people, goods, and services across the globe, including most of the regions in which production of cryogenic pump is on large scale.

Get a Customized Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1572

According to the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), 30.0%–70.0% of pre-COVID-19 workforce of various industries, including electrical and other third-party vendors migrated to their hometowns, due to uncertainties and loss of income during the lockdown.

Similar Reports:-

High-Pressure Pumps Market by Type (Dynamic and Positive Displacement), Pressure (30 Bar to 100 Bar, 101 Bar to 500 Bar, and Above 500 Bar) and End-Use Industry (Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Manufacturing Industries, Chemical & Pharmaceuticals, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Axial Flow Pump Market by Product Type (Horizontal and Vertical), Application (Water Treatment, Irrigation, Evaporators, and Others) and End-Use (Chemical, Municipal, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverage, Agriculture, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Solar Pump Market by Product (Surface Suction, Submersible, and Floating), End-user Industry (Agriculture, Water Management, and Others), and By Operation (AC Pump and DC Pump): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/solar-pump-market-A06657