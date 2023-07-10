Rising Above Adversity: The Power of Choosing Optimism

Optimism is a Choice Book Cover, written by Alison Atkinson Alison Atkinson, Author of "Optimism is a Choice"

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Optimism Is A Choice" by Alison Atkinson is a timely and much-needed self-help book that provides insight and practical guidance on how to take care of our mental health during these challenging times. The author speaks from personal experience, having gone through her own struggles during the Covid-19 Pandemic. This book is a testament to her resilience and determination to turn a difficult situation into an opportunity for growth.

Atkinson's writing is engaging and relatable, and she delivers her message with compassion and empathy. She acknowledges the pain and suffering that many of us have experienced, but she also reminds us that we have the power to choose our mindset and our response to adversity. Her message is simple, yet profound – optimism is a choice, and it is a choice that can make all the difference.

A quote from Alison Atkinson in "Optimism Is A Choice":

"We cannot control what happens to us, but we can control how we respond to it. Optimism is not about denying the reality of our situation, but rather, it is about choosing to focus on the positive and finding hope in the midst of adversity."

The book offers a unique perspective on generational differences and how they shape our worldview. Atkinson shares her insights on the characteristics of millennials and how they compare to the silent generations and baby boomers. She also emphasizes the importance of empathy and understanding across generations, especially during times of crisis.

Overall, "Optimism Is A Choice" is a valuable resource for anyone who wants to take better care of their mental health and cultivate a positive mindset. Atkinson's writing is uplifting and inspiring, and her message is one that we can all benefit from. This book is a must-read for anyone who wants to navigate the challenges of the pandemic with grace and resilience.

This book is available at Amazon Kindle, Barnes and Noble, BAM!, Kobo, Smashwords, Apple Books, OverDrive Libraries, Borrow Box, Kobo, Scribd, Palace Marketplace, Books a Million, and other major bookstores.