[Latest] Global Baby Infant Formula Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 58.1 Bn By 2032, At 9.8% CAGR
According to the study, The Global Baby Infant Formula Market was estimated at USD 26.2 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach around USD 58.1 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of roughly 9.8% between 2023 and 2032.
— Custom Market Insights
Report URL: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/baby-infant-formula-market/
Global Baby Infant Formula Market: Overview
The baby infant formula market refers to the industry involved in the production, distribution, and sale of commercially prepared formulas designed to provide essential nutrients for infants when breastfeeding is not possible or insufficient. It includes various types of formula products, such as powdered, liquid, and specialized formulas, targeting different age groups and dietary needs of babies.
The baby infant formula market is highly competitive and regulated, with a focus on product safety and quality. It involves a combination of multinational corporations, regional players, and local brands, offering a wide range of options to consumers. The market is influenced by factors such as birth rates, consumer awareness, nutritional research, technological advancements, and changing lifestyles. rising demand for organic and natural formulas, personalized and specialty formulae tailored to specific needs, and a focus on product safety and transparency.
Other prominent developments include the increasing usage of internet sales and e-commerce, increased interest in health and immunity-focused formulae, and an emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly practices. Consumer preferences, legislative developments, and evolving nutritional studies all influence market patterns.
Global Baby Infant Formula Market: Growth Drivers
Increasing Birth Rates: The baby infant formula market is growing because there are more babies being born worldwide. As the number of babies increases, so does the demand for infant formula that can provide the necessary nutrients when breastfeeding is not possible or insufficient. This means that there is a larger group of consumers who need safe and nutritious alternatives to breast milk.
Rising Awareness about Infant Nutrition: Parents nowadays have a better understanding of the importance of proper infant nutrition. This is particularly true when breastfeeding is not an option or when it doesn’t provide enough nutrition. They are more aware of the nutrients their babies need, and many choose to use infant formula to ensure their little ones get all the necessary nutrients.
Working Mothers and Busy Lifestyles: As more mothers enter the workforce and lead busy lives, there is a growing need for convenient feeding options. Infant formula offers a practical solution that allows mothers to feed their babies without relying solely on breastfeeding. It provides a convenient alternative that fits well with the demands of a working and busy lifestyle.
Technological Advancements in Formula Manufacturing: Continuous advancements in manufacturing technologies have led to the development of improved and more nutritious baby infant formulas. Manufacturers are focusing on enhancing the nutritional content and safety standards of their products, attracting more consumers.
Increasing Disposable Income: Economic growth and rising disposable incomes in many regions have resulted in a greater willingness among consumers to spend on premium baby products, including infant formula. This has created opportunities for market players to introduce specialized formulas catering to specific needs and preferences.
Growing Urbanization and Changing Lifestyles: Urbanization and changing lifestyles have had a significant impact on infant feeding practices. In urban areas, there is often limited access to fresh and safe breast milk, leading parents to rely on infant formula as a reliable alternative.
Growing Consumer Interest in Organic and Natural Formulas: There is a growing consumer interest in organic and natural products, especially baby infant formula. Parents are becoming more aware of the components in formulae and preferring items derived from organic and natural sources. They want formulations free of artificial ingredients, pesticides, and genetically modified organisms (GMOs). This movement is being pushed by a desire to provide more nutritious and environmentally sustainable feeding options for babies.
Personalization and Specialty Formulas: The market is witnessing a rise in demand for personalized and specialty formulas that cater to the specific needs and preferences of babies. Manufacturers are developing formulas targeting various conditions such as lactose intolerance, cow’s milk allergy, and digestive issues.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Global Baby Infant Formula Market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 9.8% over the forecast period (2023-2032).
B) In terms of revenue, the Global Baby Infant Formula Market size was valued at around USD 26.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 58.1 Billion by 2032. Due to a variety of driving factors, the Market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Nestlé’s Partnership with Merck KGaA: In 2019, Nestlé has formed a collaboration with Merck KGaA, a major research and technology business, to develop and commercialise nutritional therapy for people suffering from specific health issues. This collaboration aims to combine Nestlé’s nutritional science experience and Merck KGaA’s pharmaceutical research skills to develop breakthrough baby infant formula solutions that address specific health requirements.
D) Breastfeeding Promotion: The promotion of breastfeeding poses a threat to the market as it encourages mothers to exclusively breastfeed their babies. Breast milk is widely recognized as the optimal source of nutrition for infants, and campaigns promoting its benefits may reduce the demand for infant formula.
E) Infant milk: infant milk, is a commercially manufactured alternative to breast milk. When nursing is not possible, it supplies necessary nutrients to babies up to six months old. Growing desire for organic and natural choices, enhanced nutrition with probiotics and omega-3 fatty acids, and specialized formulas for specific dietary needs or disorders are all trends in the baby infant formula market. Manufacturers are also prioritizing sustainability and transparency in ingredient sourcing and packaging.
F) Carbohydrate: Carbohydrates in the baby infant formula market refer to the source of energy derived from sugars and starches present in the formula. Trends in the market include the use of prebiotic and lactose-based carbohydrates to mimic the composition of breast milk, promoting gut health and digestion. Manufacturers are also exploring alternative carbohydrate sources and reducing the use of added sugars.
Regional Landscape
North America: North America’s Baby Infant Formula Market: The baby infant formula market in North America refers to the industry involved in the production, distribution, and sale of infant formula products within the region. Current trends include a growing demand for organic and natural formulas, increasing preference for specialty formulas, rising focus on product safety and transparency, and the expanding adoption of online sales channels.
Europe: The baby infant formula market in Europe refers to the industry involved in the production, distribution, and sale of formula products for infants. Current trends in the European market include a growing demand for organic and natural formulas, increasing awareness of infant nutrition, preference for premium offerings, and emphasis on product safety and transparency.
Asia-Pacific: he Asia-Pacific region encompasses the market for commercially prepared formulas designed for infants. It includes countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia. Key trends in this market include increasing disposable incomes, rising urbanization, growing health consciousness, and a shift towards premium and organic formula options. Key players in this market include Nestlé, Danone, Mead Johnson Nutrition, Abbott Laboratories, and Beingmate Baby & Child Food Co., Ltd.
LAMEA: Refers to a region encompassing Latin American countries, Middle Eastern countries, and African countries. In the baby infant formula market in LAMEA, key players such as Nestlé S.A., Danone S.A., and Abbott Laboratories dominate. Trends include rising disposable incomes, urbanization, increasing birth rates, and growing awareness about the importance of proper infant nutrition.
Key Players
Nestlé S.A.
Danone S.A.
Abbott Laboratories
Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (a subsidiary of Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC)
Kraft Heinz Company
FrieslandCampina N.V.
Beingmate Baby & Child Food Co. Ltd.
Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.
Yili Group
Synutra International Inc.
Others
The Global Baby Infant Formula Market is segmented as follows:
By Type
Infant milk
Follow on milk
Specialty baby milk
Growing-up milk
By Ingredient
Carbohydrate
Fat
Protein
Minerals
Vitamins
Others
By Distribution Channels
Online Channel
Offline Channel
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Global India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
