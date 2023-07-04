(Video) Free Iran World Summit 2023, Onward to the Democratic Republic

Paris, July 1, 2023 – Distinguished international leaders and lawmakers are currently convening at the Headquarters of the National Council of Resistance of Iran in Auvers-sur-Oise for supporting the Iranian uprising. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the Iranian Resistance for the transitional period, emphasized in her remarks, “Appeasement towards the mullahs’ regime may lead to more bloodshed among our people and our resistance, it may lengthen the list of executions." Mrs.Marysm Rajavi added, ” I must reiterate. We neither desire nor have ever asked foreign governments to help our people and our resistance to topple the regime. Instead, we urge them to cease supporting the mullahs.” Mr.Pence, "Today I join you in pledging that Ebrahim Raisi's crimes will not go unpunished, he is unworthy of leading the great nation of Iran. He must be removed by the people of Iran and must be prosecuted for crimes against humanity and genocide." Elizabeth Truss, British PM (2022), "I believe that we are at an international crossroads. On the future of democracy and freedom. I don’t think that freedom has been under greater threat for decades. It’s vital that we keep the flame of freedom alive."

Stephen Harper, "Important point. These protests are looking forward, not back. They want an end to the theocratic dictatorship of Khamenei and Raisi."

In her speech broadcast live for the demonstrators, Mrs. Rajavi pointed out, “We will not permit any compromise on the autonomy of the Resistance and Iran’s sovereignty for all the world’s wealth.” — NCRI

PARIS, FRANCE, July 4, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The National Council of Resistance of Iran-(NCRI) Foreign Affairs Committee in an article stated that Paris, July 1, 2023 – Distinguished international leaders and lawmakers are currently convening at the Headquarters of the National Council of Resistance of Iran in Auvers-sur-Oise.Concurrently, a large gathering of Iranians and supporters of the Iranian Resistance is taking place in Paris, as they unite to demonstrate their unwavering support for the NCRI’s strategic plan for regime change in Iran, aiming to establish freedom and democracy in the country.The Free Iran World Summit 2023, Onward to the Democratic Republic , will showcase prominent speakers who will address key topics such as the ongoing uprising in Iran, the threats posed by the existing regime, the viable alternative, and the imperative of adopting the right policies to foster a prosperous future for Iran.During this summit, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the Iranian Resistance for the transitional period, emphasized in her remarks, “Appeasement towards the mullahs’ regime may lead to more bloodshed among our people and our resistance, it may lengthen the list of executions, and it may fill more prisons. Yet, it will be futile in protecting Khamenei from his inevitable downfall. Just like the Shah’s dictatorship, the religious dictatorship is teetering on the brink of collapse. As you couldn’t keep the Shah’s regime afloat, you cannot prop up the mullahs, not even with crutches, nor by suppressing the Iranian Resistance. Regardless of whether the JCPOA is active or not, the era of religious fascism has drawn to a close, and the sun of its existence is setting on the horizon of its downfall.”She added, ” I must reiterate. We neither desire nor have ever asked foreign governments to help our people and our resistance to topple the regime. Instead, we urge them to cease supporting the mullahs.”In her speech, which was broadcast live for the demonstrators at Vauban Square, Mrs. Rajavi pointed out, “We will not permit any compromise on the autonomy of the Resistance and Iran’s sovereignty for all the world’s wealth. We refuse to abandon our core beliefs, values, battles, and ideals to pursue power. We shall not endure the slightest hint of tyranny, exploitation, or authoritarian intent, be it from the dictatorships of the Shah or the mullahs. Furthermore, we do not depend on any foreign power to liberate Iran.”She further added, ” Khamenei and his Guard Corps (IRGC) are painfully aware of the forthcoming wave of uprisings.Consequently, they call upon the USA and Europe to intervene, obstruct the transformation in Iran, suppress the leaders of the popular uprising, and limit their fundamental rights of freedom of expression, assembly, and political engagement under the pretense of security or national sovereignty. Is this truly indicative of 21st-century Europe?”Mike Pence, 48th Vice President of the United StatesI stand before you today as a former Vice President of the United States and as a private citizen. But I know I speak on behalf of tens of millions of Americans in both political parties when I say the American people stand for freedom and the American people stand for a free Iran. A secular, democratic, non-nuclear Iranian Republic that derives its just powers from the consent of the governed onward to a democratic Republic."We call on the free nations of the world to support the brave Iranian people and to apply maximum pressure on the murderous regime in Tehran. And together, we renew our commitment to the great cause we share, that for which we hope and pray and stand, the liberation of the Iranian people from decades of tyranny and the rebirth of a free, peaceful, and prosperous democratic Iran."The people of Iran will someday be free. And I’m proud to say that under the Trump-Pence administration, we did not turn a deaf ear to the pleas of the Iranian people." We did not remain silent in the face of the Iranian regime’s countless atrocities. We stood with the freedom-loving people of Iran. We took action.""We canceled the Iran nuclear deal, which had flooded the regime’s coffers with tens of billions of dollars pallets full of cash money that it used to repress its own people and support deadly terrorist attacks around the world."|"We imposed crippling new sanctions on Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard. We launched a campaign of maximum pressure, punishing the regime for its belligerent behavior and its assault on its own citizens. "And we vigorously enforced sanctions to bring Iran’s oil exports to zero and deny the regime its principal source of revenue. "We made it abundantly clear from the first day of our administration that the United States would never allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon.""We did not hesitate o take decisive action to stop the world’s most dangerous terrorist. And Qassem Soleimani is gone.We live in a time that threatens to unravel all the progress that we made In marginalizing this tyrannical regime in Tehran."The Current American administration is working overtime to restore the Iran nuclear deal, putting Tehran back on the fast track to obtaining a nuclear weapon.Appeasement never works and it never will. A nuclear deal won’t lead to peace and stability. It will lead to more terrorism, more death, and destruction.I call on the Biden administration and leaders of all freedom-loving nations to stand with the people of Iran, stand up for the cause of Freedom and Justice, and cease and desist all nuclear negotiations with Tehran immediately.The Iranian regime has proven time and time again that it is incapable of moderating. Every olive branch extended by Western nations over the past 40 years, has been unceremoniously broken into.Only a renewed commitment to maximum pressure can change the future of Iran. And that must include recognition and strong support for the organized resistance so well represented here today.Mike,Pence "We stand for freedom. Today, I see that each and every one of you and all those gathered here and all those looking on. Just as the free world must stand with Ukraine, America will stand with the Iranian people against tyranny."The truth is, the running regime has never been weaker than it is today. The regime’s sole focus is now maintaining its precarious grip on power, which grows weaker by the day. That’s likely why they selected Ebrahim Raisi to serve as their Iranian president. I hardly need to tell those of you gathered here just how evil race is.Today I join you in pledging that his crimes will not go unpunished, Ebrahim Raisi is unworthy of leading the great nation of Iran. He must be removed from office by the people of Iran, and Ebrahim Raisi must be prosecuted for crimes against humanity and genocide.While the regime has never been weaker, the resistance movement has never been stronger. Resistance units in Iran are the wellspring of hope for the Iranian people.They’re the engine for change from within during uprisings and continued protests. And every day they gain strength While the regime withers. With MEK’s leadership, teachers, workers, and retirees have courageously taken to the streets.One of the biggest lies the ruling regime has sold to the world is that there’s no alternative to the status quo of tyranny and repression in Iran. But there is an alternative, a well-organized, fully prepared, perfectly qualified, popularly supported alternative called the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) . And thank you Maryam Rajavi for your outstanding leadership and personal courage. You’re an inspiration to the world.The 10-point plan for the future of Iran will ensure freedom of expression, freedom of assembly, and the freedom of every Iranian to choose their elected leaders just last month.I was proud to join a group of more than 100 former world leaders calling on President Joe Biden and leaders of the European Union to join us in supporting the Iranian resistance and specifically Mariam Rajavi’s 10-point plan.We want peace to come last year and supporting the resistance is a prerequisite for peace. The regime in Tehran wants to trick the world into believing that the Iranian protesters want to return to the dictatorship of the Shah.But as I’ve seen firsthand And heard From the leaders of this movement and from the families that comprise the Iranian people do not want to replace one dictator with another. The Iranian people want to be free.All free nations of the world must continue to support the Iranian people and their calls for freedom and demand that Iran’s leaders cease their dangerous and destabilizing actions at home and abroad. We stand with the proud people of Iran because it is right and because the regime in Tehran threatens the peace and security of the region and the world. But no oppressive regime can last forever for inside every human heart is an unquenchable fire that burns to be free. Just as the Soviet Union collapsed under the weight of its own sins, so too will be the fate of the oppressors in Iran.Mike Pompeo, 70th US Secretary of State"We’re all here today because we believe in the same cause. We believe in the same cause that these protesters are fighting for, That one day, the Iranian people will no longer live under the brutal, oppressive regime.""We all know this regime. It’s a regime that crushes its people and makes a mockery of the noble history of this great nation. It’s a regime that is undoubtedly a force for evil all across the world, we see it."I must say, as I watch these protesters, as I see the people in the streets of Paris today, as I see all of you in this room, I have enormous hope. I believe that the movement we’re seeing led by all of you is clearly different than what we’ve seen in the past.These uprisings have been led by women and spearheaded by Iranian youth. They’re not calling for reform. They’re calling for freedom, something that is deeply consistent with Iranian history.The slogans are heard all over Iran daily, they reject the ayatollahs. As we watched the protest unfold over these last months, we’ve not seen a movement in disarray, with many warring factions vying for a claim.Mike Pompeo, "We’ve seen unity. We’ve seen a unified people demonstrating incredible bravery and cooperation to bring this regime down.Protests in Iran remind us all that freedom matters, and that this is something that’s worth fighting for. When General Soleimani was threatening Americans, and we took him out we made sure he didn’t kill another American. We made sure he didn’t prosecute another Iranian. It was our responsibility to do what we could to help secure freedom for people all across the world and inside of Iran from the IRGC and their henchman Qassem Suleimani. The regime in Tehran has long been the world’s foremost state sponsor of terrorism. We see the precision-guided missiles with Hezbollah. We see it send drones across the world that the terrorist group uses to target innocent Israelis and other people that oppose the theocratic, kleptocratic vision of the Ayatollah and President Raisi, the Butcher of Tehran."Beyond the Middle East, we can see now clearly too, that the regime counts Vladimir Putin as a major patron. Supplying his forces with drones and other weaponry to kill innocent Ukrainians.For the first time, we put the regime at its weakest point, its weakest point in 40 years. Iranians from every corner of the nation could see the regime’s epic incompetence that had brought ruin to their homeland. Gas, and other basic staples, have become unaffordable not because of American sanctions, but because of the regime’s actions and its kleptocracy.All of this makes clear that Iran’s not working, the people know it, telling the whole world that there remains a passion for freedom within the country. I’m saddened that their message now seems to be falling on deaf ears. Certainly in the United States, it’s being ignored in the very places most important for it to be heard.You’ve all read that in recent weeks, governments in Europe, as well as the Biden administration in the United States have been pushing, again like a zombie, to strike a deal with the Iranian regime."We should be clear, every one of us, this sort of action only happens when our leaders are more interested in appeasing the Iranian regime and cutting a deal, and then standing with the Iranian people. And that any such deal, formal, informal, or otherwise, would be a calamity for the Iranian people."The Biden administration’s blind desire to appease and negotiate has made the world a more dangerous place. This is an utter betrayal of the Iranian people and cutting a deal would grant the regime legitimacy. We should note it would also enrich it.If we believe in the cause of freedom, if we think it still matters from Ukraine to Iran, then we cannot condone the lifting of sanctions on the Iranian regime."We must instead call on our leaders to support the brave Iranians who stand in opposition to their despotic government. They’re not the product of foreign meddling, these protests. They’re not some outside agitator. They’re the result of 40 years of organized opposition. I pray that this will be the time for America and all nations who value freedom to truly support them."Stephen Harper, former Canadian Prime MinisterFriends, today I want to share with you three messages. The first message is this, that the people of Iran continue to show that they wish to live in a free and democratic nation.They have shown this once again in the most recent wave of protests beginning this past September and continuing to this day despite the brutality of the regime, the death of hundreds, and the imprisonment of thousands, the people of Iran have yet again taken to the streets to demand an end to the theocratic dictatorship.This latest round of protest. Has been led by the women of Iran. But to be clear, these protests are much more than a feminist movement against the hijab. They are rooted in over 40 years of organized resistance with women like Maryam Rajavi playing a leading role.And another important point. These protests are looking forward, not back. They want an end to the theocratic dictatorship of Khamenei and Raisi, but they are not calling in any way for the restoration of the monarchical dictatorship of the Shah.The Iranian people demand a free, constitutional, and democratic state. That’s my first message. The second one, friends, is this change is within reach. Do not believe the propaganda that the regime is well entrenched. Unfortunately, this line does not come solely from the regime, but also frequently from so-called policy experts in the West.

Mrs.Rajavi, "We shall not endure the slightest hint of tyranny, exploitation, or authoritarian intent, be it from the dictatorships of the Shah or mullahs."