Global Live Vaccines Market to Reach USD 26.59 Billion by 2027 Driven by Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

The Global Live Vaccines Market size predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% through the forecast period to reach over USD 26.59 billion by 2027.

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global live vaccines market witnessed a size of USD 16.14 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, reaching a value of over USD 26.59 billion by 2027.

The market growth is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases like Varicella and Polio, along with growing awareness among the population and rising governmental initiatives. Live vaccines are developed from disease-causing viruses or bacteria that are attenuated or weakened through repeated culturing. When administered, these vaccines replicate in the individual's body, triggering an immune response and providing immunity against the targeted disease.

Government initiatives play a significant role in creating awareness among the population, irrespective of their education and economic status, thereby supporting market expansion. For instance, the Indian government initiated the Pulse Polio program aimed at vaccinating the entire population against Polio. This program involved awareness campaigns through various social media channels, targeted mop-up operations, and active participation from the population. The Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), funded by public and private donors, requires an estimated USD 4.2 billion for the period of 2013-2019. Despite progress, Polio remains endemic in countries like Afghanistan, Nigeria, and Pakistan due to low immunity and surveillance.

Yellow fever, a viral disease, is endemic in over 30 countries in Africa and around 11 countries in Latin America. With approximately 200,000 new cases reported annually worldwide, densely populated developed nations like India, China, Japan, the US, and Brazil have a high prevalence of yellow fever. The availability of the yellow fever vaccine as the sole treatment for the disease contributes to the growth of the global live vaccines market.

Overall, the global live vaccines market is driven by the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, growing awareness through governmental initiatives, and the importance of vaccination programs in controlling and eradicating diseases worldwide.

Segments Covered in the Report

The global live vaccines market can be segmented based on type, route of administration, application, patient use, and region.

In terms of type, the market can be categorized into viral and bacterial vaccines. These vaccines are designed to provide immunity against specific viruses or bacteria.

The route of administration is an important aspect of vaccine delivery. The market can be segmented based on oral, injection, intra-nasal, combination of injection and oral, patch, and inhalation routes. Each route offers different advantages and is selected based on the specific vaccine and target population.

The application segment includes various diseases and conditions for which live vaccines are available. These include measles, mumps, rubella, varicella, yellow fever, rotavirus, BCG, vaccinia, influenza, typhoid, oral polio, smallpox, chickenpox, and others. Each vaccine is designed to target a specific disease or condition.

The patient use segment divides the market based on the intended recipients of the vaccines. This includes adults and pediatric patients, as vaccines are administered across different age groups.

Regionally, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America includes the United States and Canada, while Europe encompasses countries such as Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, France, and others. The Asia Pacific region includes countries like China, Japan, and other nations in the region. Latin America comprises Brazil and other countries in the region. The Middle East & Africa segment consists of GCC countries and other countries in the region.

These segmentation factors help in understanding the market dynamics and cater to the specific needs of different regions and patient populations.

Strategic development:

The live vaccines market is characterized by significant strategic developments undertaken by key players to maintain a competitive edge and enhance market growth. Some of the prominent strategic initiatives observed in the market include mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and new product developments.

Companies operating in the market are actively engaged in mergers and acquisitions to expand their product portfolio and strengthen their market presence. These strategic moves enable companies to leverage synergies, combine resources, and enhance their research and development capabilities. Collaborations and partnerships are also key strategies adopted by market players to leverage each other's expertise and resources for mutual growth.

Furthermore, continuous investment in research and development activities is driving new product developments in the live vaccines market. Market players are focused on developing innovative and more effective vaccines to address a wide range of infectious diseases. These advancements in vaccine development technologies are aimed at improving vaccine efficacy, safety, and ease of administration.

The strategic development initiatives in the live vaccines market are driven by the increasing demand for effective preventive healthcare solutions, rising prevalence of infectious diseases, and the need for efficient immunization programs globally. These initiatives not only help market players strengthen their market position but also contribute to the overall growth and advancement of the live vaccines industry.

Overall, the strategic development activities in the live vaccines market reflect the industry's commitment to innovation, collaboration, and expansion to meet the growing healthcare needs and ensure the effective prevention of infectious diseases through vaccination.

Competitive Landscape:

The live vaccines market is highly competitive, with several prominent companies dominating the industry. Merck & Co., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Emergent BioSolutions, AstraZeneca plc, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Bharat Biotech, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, and Cipla Limited are among the key players in the market.

These companies have established themselves as leaders in the live vaccines market through their strong product portfolios, extensive distribution networks, and strategic initiatives. They have a significant market presence and continue to invest in research and development to develop innovative vaccines and expand their offerings.

Merck & Co. and GlaxoSmithKline plc. are renowned multinational pharmaceutical companies with a diverse range of vaccine products. They have a strong global presence and have made significant contributions to the development of live vaccines for various infectious diseases.

Astellas Pharma Inc., Emergent BioSolutions, AstraZeneca plc, and Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. are also key players in the market, known for their expertise in vaccine development and manufacturing.

Additionally, Pfizer Inc., Bharat Biotech, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, and Cipla Limited are actively involved in the live vaccines market, contributing to the development and distribution of vaccines worldwide.

These companies compete based on factors such as product quality, efficacy, safety, pricing, and distribution networks. They continually strive to strengthen their market position through strategic collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and new product launches.

Overall, the competitive landscape of the live vaccines market is characterized by the dominance of these prominent players who drive innovation, research, and development in the field of vaccines to combat infectious diseases effectively.

In conclusion, the global Live Vaccines Market is highly competitive, with a few major players dominating the market. These companies are actively involved in developing new technologies and products, investing in research and development, and engaging in strategic partnerships and collaborations to maintain their market share and drive revenue growth.