First meeting of the members of the IX Constitutional Government

Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão summoned all members of the government, today, July 4, 2023, for a first working meeting of the IX Constitutional Government.
During this inaugural executive meeting, government members analyzed the key issues for the beginning of the mandate, particularly focusing on the priorities for the first 120 days and the Government's Program.
