Digital Gold Market to Witness 15.80% Growth During Forecast Period (2023 – 2031)
Global Digital Gold Market Global Insights, Growth, Size, Trends and Forecasts (2015 – 2031), Comparative Analysis; A Report by Absolute Markets InsightsHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital gold is identical to actual gold and comes without the inconvenience of having to take care of security and asset storage. The simplest and safest way to multiply investments and protect against volatile markets is to use digital gold, which also owns and operates largest gold ecosystem. This eliminates the challenge of finding an authentic seller and negotiating a fair selling price. In layman’s term, purchasing digital gold is equivalent to purchasing a type of actual gold. The buyer holds on to the same amount of gold by purchasing it online, but it is digitally stored. As with actual gold, the buyer can easily sell it or purchase even more of it till until they are satisfied with investment. In the current digital age, gold is still a desirable asset, and digital gold may become a more common investment option. Yet physical gold still has a large position in the investment world, so when developing portfolios, investors should take both possibilities into account. Customers are increasingly using digital gold platforms and businesses, and they are relying on the idea of using it as an investment alternative. According to several sites that provide digital gold as a service, this tendency is especially noticeable among millennials. Although actual gold used to be popular during festivals, experts claim that digital gold investing is on the rise all year round. Also, the current epidemic has raised interest in digital gold market by about 70% across the nation and made the idea even more well-known.
There are various ways of investing in digital gold, which include buying Gold ETFs, Gold Mutual Funds, Gold Futures Contracts and sovereign bonds. Gold mutual funds are highly being preferred amongst a huge population as shares in mutual funds can be used by investors to increase the amount of gold in their portfolios. Stocks of foreign gold mining firms and other assets exposed to the gold market, such as gold ETFs, are the foundation of several mutual funds' holdings. When the value of the assets they own rises and falls, these mutual funds mirror the price of gold. According to experts, purchasing gold is usually seen as a sign of success despite market instability since it is a safe haven commodity that invariably guards against any unfavorable geopolitical circumstances or natural disasters. During the past three years, it has produced a return of more than 50%. A significant improvement for the modern world is the ability to purchase gold online. Various countries has seen a huge increase in the popularity of digital gold investing due to its simplicity and flexibility. With the advent of digital gold investment applications, investors can now buy and sell gold easily without worrying about storage or security issues. The epidemic has significantly altered consumer preferences and purchasing patterns. In these uncertain times, consumers have continued to invest in secure and liquid assets like gold, but the popularity of other assets like digital gold has grown as a result of increased digitization. Because it is easy and completely secure, digital gold market has attracted the attention of young investors.
Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest growing in the digital gold market during the forecast period. According to a survey, 65% of Indians invest some or all of their income, and gold has become a popular investment option. The survey found that 53% of respondents preferred gold as an investment option, 35% of respondents were aware of digital gold, and 10% of respondents stated they had actually purchased digital gold. Additionally, 15% of people between the ages of 18 and 24 expressed a strong desire to invest in digital gold, indicating that this way of investment is becoming more and more popular with young people. Thus, with the rising awareness about digital gold amongst huge population in Asian countries will lead to the growth of the overall digital gold market in the upcoming years.
Global Digital Gold Market Snapshot
Growth Rate 15.8%
Market Segmentation
• By Deployment
o App based
o Web based
• By Mode of Purchase
o Direct
o Indirect
Companies Included
• AUGMONT
• Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited
• CARATLANE
• ChangeJar Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
• DigiGold.com
• HDFC Securities Ltd
• MMTC-PAMP
• ONEGOLD, INC.
• OroPocket
• PayTm
• PCJeweller
• Rush Gold Global
• THE ROYAL MINT LIMITED
• Titan Company Limited.
• Other Market Participants
Regions Covered
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
